Declan Meehan of East Coast FM inducted into IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame

Patrica Messinge, George Hamilton, Gavin Clements accepting in honour of his brother Stephen Clements and Declan Meehan are pictured at their induction ceremony to the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2021. The IMRO Radio Award will take place virtually on Friday October 1st 2021. Picture Andres Poveda

Radio presenter Declan Meehan has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The veteran broadcaster received the accolade in recognition of almost three decades of current affairs radio coverage in Wicklow having presented the Morning Show on East Coast FM for the past 27 years.

He joins broadcasting legends such as Gay Byrne, Marion Finucane, Ian Dempsey, Gerry Ryan and more with this very special recognition.

Members of his family joined Declan at the ceremony in Dublin, as well as CEO of East Coast FM Ciara O’Connor.

George Hamilton was also one of the four inductees this week. While George’s primary home is in Belfast, he also has a house in Greystones.

Patricia Messinger and the late Stephen Clements were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Declan’s career in Irish broadcasting spans over five decades. He began his radio life at the very beginning of the pirate radio stations on Radio Vanessa. He was co-founder of influential ARD and during the 1970s was a strong campaigner for legal independent radio.

Declan was the first breakfast presenter on RTE 2FM when it launched in 1979 but was soon lured back to the Super Pirates where he worked on Sunshine and Radio Nova. It was here he presented the iconic ‘Dekkie Wekkie’s Brekki Trekki’ with Bob Gallico.

2FM attempted to lure Declan back to them but he chose instead to join the fledgling independent radio sector and began presenting Drive on Century radio where he later became head of music.

After a stint on FM104 Declan was headhunted to East Coast FM to present their flagship current affairs programme, The Morning Show. 27 years later Declan is still at the helm and is a vital part of the team at East Coast FM and the wider Wicklow community.