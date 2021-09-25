Declan Meehan is inducted in IMRO Hall of Fame

Declan Meehan would mimic ‘Radio Caroline’ and do pretend chart shows with his records when he was just a boy of 12.

Last week, 57 years later, he was inducted into the IMRO Radio Hall of Fame, a richly deserved acknowledgement of Declan’s contribution to broadcasting in Ireland.

For the past 27 years, he has been the captain of the ship that is East Coast FM’s Morning Show.

Declan was at the front line in the battle to legitimise pirate stations, played a large part in the introduction of independent radio here, and he was one of the first presenters at the foundation of 2FM.

He finds himself in good company in the Hall of Fame, with other inductees from across the years including greats of Irish radio Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, and Marian Finucane.

“I’m delighted that Ronan O’Rahilly is in there,” said Declan. “He started Radio Caroline, which was the inspiration for us all.”

Also inducted last week were Lyric FM’s George Hamilton, who has a second home in Greystones, as well as C103’s Patricia Messinger and the late Stephen Clements of BBC Radio Ulster and Q Radio.

Reflecting on what led to this momentous occasion, Declan thought about his earliest memories. His mother played a large part in what would become his passion, his obsession and his career.

“The house was always full of radio. My mother always had the radio on,” said Declan.

“It was Radio Eireann in the morning, mid morning it was the BBC Light programme and then she’d have BBC Home Service.”

The programmes played in the north Dublin household included ‘Music While you Work’, or ‘Mrs Dale’s Diary’. Mrs Meehan liked the presenters Denis Brennan and Niall Boden, and young Dec heard it all.

“When we would go into Town shopping around Henry Street, she’d come to the side of the GPO and say there is Radio Eireann and that’s where those people we hear on the radio are. On occasion she would point someone out who was on the radio.”

They were icons to the youngster. “They were set apart. They were ‘on the radio’. There was something special about them,” he said.

Radio Caroline came along around 1964 or so, when he was 12. “That was it for me,” said Declan.

They were playing the records he liked, the Beatles, the Stones, The Kings, and rebelling against the establishment.

The station was on board a ship, out at sea, and it was all very exciting.

“That really decided for me that I wanted to be involved in radio stations and I wanted to be one of those people that were on the ship.”

His mother bought him a transistor radio to listen to them. She also got him a record player, and a regular supply of 7” singles.

“I would come home from school and do ‘chart shows’ and my own radio programme,” said Declan. He was already rehearsing for his lifelong career.

Caroline closed while Declan was still in school. So while he never fulfilled his dream of getting out to sea, he embraced piracy of a different sort.

“The love and ambition for it never went away. What was the thing to do? Well,

Set up your own ‘Radio Caroline’ with others of the same mind, and of course you could do it on land.”

And so bedrooms, sheds and attics all over north County Dublin were repurposed as radio studios.

“One guy, Ernie Melia, got a transmitter. With Robbie Irwin, we set up ‘Radio Vanessa’. Of course, it had to be named after a girl.”

There was a real Vanessa, who lived on Shanard Road in Santry, and gave her name to the enterprise.

Their own station was not the limit of their interest. “You would go tracking down other stations in Dublin. You’d get on a bus and you’d have your radio and you’d be tracking them down to see where they were.”

One Sunday morning, Declan’s tracking brought him to Sean McDermott Street in Dublin, and a station called Radio Melinda.

“They were very nice and invited me to come and do a show the following Sunday, so down I went.” That was the summer of 1972.

“One Sunday morning before Christmas time, we got raided. The gardaí and the Department of Posts and Telegraphs came into the station at Gloucester Diamond. We were all taken away in a black mariah down to Store Street garda station.”

Their penalty was £2 for illegal broadcasting, and a boost in reputation in radio circles.

The stations became more prominent, with several broadcasting all the time by 1977.

A court case about transmitters uncovered a flaw in the legislation.

“If you could use your transmitter as an amplifier, you could define it as an amplifier and therefore it wasn’t illegal,” said Declan. The stations were left on the air with the loophole left open until 1989.

By now Declan was looking towards his career. Two avenues were available. One, to achieve independent radio in Ireland, outside RTÉ, something replicating Radio Caroline.

“I also wanted to be on RTÉ,” he said, not having forgotten his earliest experiences of the medium in his mum’s kitchen.

He would go to auditions a couple of times a year, and was successful at the advent of 2FM.

“We all went for our interviews. I went for DJ and also producer and actually got both. At the time you couldn’t be a producer and a presenter. I opted to be a DJ.

“Five of us got in from the Dublin pirates - Dave Fanning, Marty Whelan, Gerry Ryan, Ronan Collins and myself.

“ I still had it in my head to be involved with a commercial sector separate to RTÉ. At the same time, I was delighted to get into 2FM and was the first breakfast show DJ on the station.

“I don’t know if they fell out with me, or I fell out with them, but 18 months later they let me go.”

Pirate radio people had heard about the loophole in the Irish law. Sunshine Radio was the first one to take advantage of that, and Declan was right there with them.

“Chris Carey, Robbie Robinson, Tony Allen - various people came over from the ships. Here were the guys who had inspired me, coming to Ireland to set up a station.

“I just thought ‘wow, they’re sailing the ship onto land in Dublin. At last I’m getting what I’ve always wanted, which is to be on the pirate ship’. And I joined Sunshine.”

He went on also to Radio Nova, where ‘The Deccie Weckie Brekkie Trekkie’ was born, and still recalled by listeners.

Declan worked for a time at Capital Radio in London, where he was a part-time presenter and full-time producer.

He produced for Chris Tarrant, and also the DJ Alan “Fluff” Freeman. “Working with him was an absolute joy of my life,” said Declan. “It was so fulfilling to work with him.

He did just one unforgettable programme with Kenny Everett. “I can’t claim significant input into his programme. I sat in with him, I made tea for him, we got on pretty well and had some great chats. I made sure his programme went out okay. I wish I could say more to dine out on it! But he was great.”

The controversial comedian was careful not to land the young producer in it.

“You didn’t know what he was going to say,” said Declan. “He wouldn’t get you into trouble. He would say ‘oh I think it’s time for tea, don’t you?’ and send you off while he said whatever he was going to say. You’d know exactly what he was up to, but you couldn’t be held responsible.”

RTÉ came calling again in 1988. “We were pals again,” said Declan.

They were setting up a station to mark the Dublin Millennium.

“I was delighted to do that, it was a great station.”

That was coming to an end, and 2FM asked him to come back. There, two roads diverged in a wood for Meehan.

“On the horizon was independent radio, and the start of Century Radio, which was a disaster! But I always had a leaning towards the independent sector, so I turned down 2FM.”

He thinks perhaps monetary-wise it might be considered a bad decision.

“But my principle was to work in the independent sector.”

As Century closed, he went on to work for FM 104, and also started thinking about talk radio.

“The offer came from East Coast to come in and try it out for a few weeks to see how a DJ would get on with speech radio. So I joined for three weeks 27 years ago and I’ve been there ever since.”

Three years into it he missed the music, and Today FM was starting up. “They gave me two gigs, Saturdays and Sundays. For a time I was working seven days a week.”

He cut down to Sundays at Today FM, and was there every week for 20 years, until 2016.

Since 1994, Declan has been County Wicklow’s Master of Ceremonies.

As TDs and county councillors have come and gone, they have all been held to account on the Morning Show.

The programme has tackled the most grave news items, given voice to ordinary people with extraordinary stories, and also looked at arts, culture, charity, and the fun sides of life in County Wicklow.

One of the issues which Declan pushed on the hardest was the treachery of a stretch of the N11 from Jack White’s to the Beehive.

Any politician coming on to the show for any reason would have to answer to him on that particular subject.

It took a long number of years, but the presenter wouldn’t let it go. And ultimately the road was upgraded.

The people of County Wicklow have impressed him greatly throughout the lifetime of the show. “People who feel passionate about their local areas and value the garden county.”

Those who are proud of the county’s environment and want to protect it, are pushing for facilities such as the Arklow sewage scheme, or fighting for education or healthcare for their own children.

“The way people can fight is amazing. You see a family and ask, what are they trying to fight for here? It’s to better their child. You have to have sympathy and not just accept the line that there’s some reason something can’t be done. Those are the things I love to highlight.”

As well as the support of his wife Maggie and daughters Rebecca and Laura, Declan thanked and paid tribute to his “amazing producers”.

“Currently, Clare Hogan is brilliant and she never misses a beat,” he said. “She’d be there night and day if that was what was necessary.”

Her predecessor Claire Darmody was Declan’s right-hand-woman for 13 years. “She was great to work with, and I would have been lost without her,” he said.

Looking at the accolade of being in the Hall of Fame, Declan said that he initially thought “gosh, what am I doing there?” when looking at all of the different names on the wall.

“I am absolutely delighted about it,” he said.

“What pleases me most is, when I think back to the bedroom at home. It wasn’t just a bedroom, it was a pirate radio studio and my brother was very tolerant of having a pirate radio studio in our shared bedroom when we were growing up!

“I think of the days of the snow and the ice when you walked down to a radio studio maybe in Drumcondra or Town or other people’s houses to go on the air. You were a ‘pirate’, and had the spectre of the gardaí or the department around the corner.

“You wanted to do it in order to create a market there that people would know that they didn’t have to just settle. None of us made any money when it started, but we learned our trade doing it.

“What pleases me most is that we did it. We actually got our independent sector.”

He is also happy to have been on the air for over 50 years. “It’s great to be accepted by people as having something to offer both in music broadcasting and speech radio.

“After 51 years with a transmitter, and a few years before that pretending to have one, I’m delighted to have done what I’ve done and to finally have arrived at this recognition.”











