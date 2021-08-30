Dealz is eyeing up opportunities for expansion in Wicklow

Leading Irish discount retailer, Dealz has confirmed it has an Irish investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in Ireland the next three years.

The group is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, including Wicklow, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

Opening stores over the next three years in those locations could create 500-750 new roles.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland offering customers a wide selection of over 1,000 well-known top brands and established own label products.

As the retailer enters its second decade in Ireland, the investment will support the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Dealz has evolved significantly with a transformation programme that began before Covid-19 and includes investment in new stores, refurbishments, new ranges and distribution channels.

Customers in Ireland have benefitted from Dealz’ growth.

For example, over half of Dealz’ Irish stores now have PEP&CO ‘shop-in-shops’ offering customers a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion. Prices at PEP&CO start at €1.50 with almost 60 per cent of items at €5.00 or less.

Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. And we think the value we bring customers has never been more important.

“Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”