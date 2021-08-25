Course on effective use of social media

The course will explain how to make social media work for the benefit of your business.

LOCAL Enterprise Office Wicklow are running a course on the effective use of social media for your business.

The aim of the course is to give the participants the skills, tools and knowledge to take their social media activity and success rate to a higher level.

This course is for businesses who understand the basics of social media, are actively engaged in promoting their businesses through social media channels and need to develop their campaigns further.

The course content will involve developing a social media strategy and measuring KPIs, and analysing their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts using free and low costs tools. It will feature an introduction to more advanced features on each channel and provide an understanding of the newsfeed algorithm on each channel and how it impacts content reach.

The course will help you learn how to create content that achieves high reach and engagement. Examples of similar businesses who are using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to successfully develop awareness and leads sales will be provided.

Two courses are taking place by Zoom, both costing €50 ad taking place from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.. The first takes place on September 29 and the second course on November 11.