Conor Davis goal rescues Bray Wanderers against Longford

Conor’s cracker sees Seagulls come from behind to draw

Bray Wanderers 1

For the fourth time in 10 league games in 2023, Bray Wanderers came from behind to record a positive result. Conor Davis’ 80th minute reply ensured that the Seagulls avoided a third defeat on the spin in another underwhelming performance from Ian Ryan’s charges. Joshua Guirgi had fired Longford in front after just 10 minutes and Bray weren’t exactly bashing the door down to level but earned a share of the spoils thanks to Davis’ first league goal for the Co. Wicklow club. Longford pressed ferociously throughout the tie, and it almost bore fruit as early as the second minute. Jack Hudson was hounded and dispossessed by Aodh Dervin. He charged to the byline and centered it to Joshua Giurgi who would have had a tap-in were it not for the vital interception by Stephen McGuinness. Bray fell behind in the 10th minute. Gary Armstrong threaded a fine pass down the right flank to Longford captain Shane Elworthy and he curled a cross into the path of Giurgi who beat the offside trap and was unmarked to sweep home first-time. Jack Brady will have had busier evenings at the Co. Longford venue. A free kick from Joe Power on 29 minutes flew over his crossbar and a few minutes later, Power’s corner kick was met by a downward header from Ger Shortt, but it bounced harmlessly wide. A sliced clearance from Stephen McGuinness caused panic amongst the Bray defence as it fell to ex-Seagull Darragh Lynch, but the attacker’s effort took a nick and went wide for a corner to Town. Bray would break down the left from that corner and quickly moved it from left to right with Craven picking out the unmarked Ben Feeney, but Bray’s joint top scorer was denied by the knees of Brady. Ian Ryan was presumably not pleased with the performance of his side but perhaps also not so impressed by the officiating as he picked up a yellow card in the 41st minute. The hosts sliced through the Bray defence again when Dervin sprang Giurgi on 42 minutes. Thankfully for Bray, McGuinness had read the danger and won the race to the ball by a millisecond. Had he mistimed his advance, it would surely have been 2-0. Jake Walker – still without a goal for Bray – registered a shot on target just before half-time but it was a simple save for Brady and Walker would depart the field injured moments later. Cole Omorehiomwan had the chance to level matters a minute into the second period. Joe Power whipped in a corner from the right and the centre half rose to meet it but headed straight into Brady’s arms. And Brady didn’t rest on his laurels as he pumped it long to release Giurgi but he seemed distracted by the out-rushing McGuinness and fluffed his attempted lob. Another member of Bray’s backroom team was shown a yellow card before the hour mark as frustrations grew. That fury might have peaked on 63 minutes. Longford left-back Kyle O’Connor made a charge upfield. He played a pass to Giurgi but quickly realised his team-mate was offside. But O’Connor was somehow allowed to then chase and retrieve his own pass before sending in a cross that McGuinness had to claw away from under his crossbar. Longford’s work-rate saw Adam Verdon regain possession off a Bray defender and immediately feed Giurgi who released Dervin. He finished extremely well but an offside flag cut his celebrations short. There was no offside flag against Chris Lyons on 66 when he was played in, but the striker didn’t catch his strike anywhere near as well as he would have liked, and it rolled through to Brady. Lynch almost returned to haunt his former club when he latched onto Dervin’s clever pass and forced his way through a few tackles in the penalty area before squirming a shot past McGuinness, but Dane Massey was on hand to clear off the line. A free kick from Power almost led to a Bray leveller. He launched it in, and Brady flapped at it. Feeney got his head to it and Darren Craven then executed an acrobatic volley that Brady did well to keep out. With 25 minutes left, Conor David skipped in off the left flank and saw his deflected drive well held by Brady with Lyons sniffing around for a rebound. But Davis wasn’t to be denied on 80 minutes. Substitute Zach Donohue played a clever pass to Feeney, and he delivered from the left, with the ball sitting up perfectly for Davis to lash home on the half-volley. There was very nearly a nasty sting in the tail for Bray. Verdon’s 94th minute free fell to Giurgi who struck the crossbar and Mohammed Boudiaf lashed over the reboud. Longford Town: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Aaron Walsh, Cian Byrne, Kyle O’Connor; Gary Armstrong, Aodh Dervin, Adam Verdon; Francis Campbell, Joshua Giurgi, Darragh Lynch. Subs: Viktor Serdeniuk for Walsh (28); Mohammed Boudiaf for Campbell (74); Jamal Ibrahim for Lynch (84). Not used: Thomas Bourke, Ross Fay, Ciaran Hodanu, Stephen Meaney, Evan Farrell. Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey; Guillermo Almirall, Joe Power, Darren Craven; Ben Feeney, Jake Walker, Ger Shortt. Subs: Chris Lyons for Walker (45+1); Conor Davis for Shortt (61); Luka Lovic for Almirall (76); Zach Donohue for Craven (76). Not used: Alex Moody, Dave Webster, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Ben Clarke. Referee: Michael Connolly.