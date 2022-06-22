Cody representing Ireland in the Kayak World Championships

WITHIN the space of a week, Cody Fagan went from completing his Junior Cert exams to being called into the Ireland team for the World Freestyle Kayaking Championships.

And with a bit of luck, his results from both will be A+.

The championships take place in Nottingham on June 27 to July 2, with Ireland sending 22 rowers to compete. 16-year-old Cody will be in the Junior K1 category alongside Rory Kearney and Sean Gregan.

“I was pretty shocked. I wasn’t really expecting it,” said the Baltinglass native.

Fagan has been kayaking for the past eight years, having been introduced to it by his mother, while he has been doing freestyle kayaking for the past four years.

“There is a lot of training that you have to put into it, both on and off the water. You obviously do a lot of kayaking on the water, and then mentally and physically off the water, to keep yourself fit and healthy.”

With the excitement of making the team subsiding, all that’s left is to count down the days until he gets on the water.

“I am just training and prepping for it. It is just a bit of waiting around and training.”