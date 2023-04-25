News from the clubs

Our Leinster Senior team closed the gap on league leaders Kilbarrack United to four points after a comfortable away victory over Rosemount Mulvey FC on Saturday.

The lads have also a game in hand and face the leaders in midweek in what could be a crucial game in deciding the destination of the title.

Davy O’Sullivan was in golden form again in front of goal with another hat-trick, Adam Cox, Sam Brown, Nathan Sullivan and an own goal accounted for the Rovers tally in what was an excellent all-round team performance.

Our youths B team went down 4-1 away to Avonmore on Thursday night. The lads gave it everything, but the home side proved more clinical in front of the goal on the night. Chris Smith nabbed the Rovers consolation goal.

Junior action started on Thursday night with the 13As turning in another impressive display defeating Aughrim Rangers at Whitegates. Sam Conyard, David McCormack, Richie Carton, Tommy Morrissey and Kale Conyard were all on the score sheet in what was an excellent all-round team performance against a spirited Aughrim side.

On Friday night the Under-14As had a narrow 1-0 win away to Glencormac United. After creating several chances and hitting the woodwork twice by Cathal Byrne and Rhys Behan it eventually took an NJ Sinnott spot kick to bring all three points back to Wicklow.

On Saturday the 12As brought Arklow United’s winning run to an end with an excellent 4-0 victory. Mikey O’Neill hit two and Hank Murnane and Freddie Kavanagh supplied singles in an excellent team performance.

The 12Bs collected all three points in a good 3-1 away win over a good Newtown Juniors team. Seb Gould scored two with the third coming through an unfortunate own goal in what was an entertaining match.

The 12Cs went down 5-3 in a thrilling game away to Glencormac United. Casey Brennan kept his scoring form going with a brace with Kai Jameson nabbing the third in a good team effort.

The 14Bs came up against a very strong Coolboy Rangers team and on the dday,they just couldn’t get a foothold in the game. Despite that there were impressive displays from Cian Copeland, Jack Barry and Charlie Daly O’Neill.

On Sunday Newtown Juniors defeated the 13As 3-2, the Newtown side definitely have the Indian sign over Rovers.

It what was a tight tussle between two good sides, Sam Conyard and David McCormack scored the Rovers goals in a good team performance.

The 13Bs recorded a 7-2 win over Arklow Town. The lads were in clinical form in front of goal with Will O’Callaghan and Matas Araminas both scoring two, Joseph Morrissey, Darragh Reddin and Josh Murphy all registered singles in a very impressive team display.

The Under-16s suffered a 4-2 defeat away to a good Arklow United side. Rovers could have snatched something from the game but on the day, it wasn’t to be. Alfie Doyle and Seán Manning netted the Rovers goals in a good team effort. Big thanks to Arklow United for the game.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan.

The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

Our Division 2 Wednesday team had the honour of being the first Bray team in action in the summer season and they defeated Clontarf by 5 points to 1.

Saturday morning last saw monsoon conditions and our Saturday morning 1 rink team saw their fixture against Leinster fall foul of the weather.

The Division 2 Saturday team travelled to St. James’s Gate and came home thoroughly soaked but with 4.5 points in the bag.

Our Division 1 Saturday team had a convincing victory by 6 points to 1 over Meath. Special mention goes to Mark Hughes who travelled up from Galway to play the game and then headed back west immediately after the match.

The action continues apace this week with the Division 2 Wednesday team heading to North County Dublin to take on Skerries.

On the same night our Division 6 team travel to ALSAA to lock horns with Aer Lingus on their notoriously tough rink.

Thursday morning sèes the Vets make their seasonal debut as Vets 1 travel to Crumlin, Vets 2 have a free day, Vets 3 are at home to Crumlin and Vets 4 are at home to Westmanstown.

This coming Saturday sees Division 1 travel to Rathmines to take on Leinster, Division 2 are at home to Railway Union and our 1 rink team make the short trek to Greystones.

On Tuesday, May 2, Division 4 are away to Kenilworth. As you can see it is wall-to-wall action.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, April 23, were 19, 21, 26 and 27.

There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Claire Gammell c/o Newtown United, Grainne Vickers c/o Newtown United, Yvonne Williams c/o Declan Crinion. Next week’s jackpot is €2,300.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights.

If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers have two home fixtures in the First Division over the bank holiday weekend. On Friday, May 28, Bray host Waterford FC. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm. Bray host Treaty United on Monday, May 1. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 3pm.

New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Plenty of action last weekend as thankfully the weather continues to improve, and some very good results were achieved.

Our Under-11A hosted Coolboy Rangers and goals from JP Dunleavy, Ralph Walker, Jake McDonald and Leon White ensured a good result. Erik Surma, Kaitlyn Mullen and Ralph Walker in goal shone on the day.

The Under-11B were away to a very strong Avonmore team but nevertheless gave it their all on the day. Oliver Roche and Jack Chapman were among the players to star.

The 12A team (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to St. Anthonys A where the game finished 2-all. Brody Doyle and Finn Heffernan scored the Newtown goals.

Our Under-11B team went down to a 3-1 home defeat to Wicklow Rovers B in a game where they were nowhere near their best despite a lot of effort. Our goal was an own goal and best on the day were Scott Murray and Alana Gray.

Our Under-13A (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) had a fantastic 3-2 away win over league leaders Wicklow Rovers A in a game that swayed from end to end on the day.

Their goals came from Aaron Nolan, Elliott Garrett and Noah Sinnott-Elliott who along with Finn Heffernan stepped up from the Under-12s. On the day every player played fantastic.

Our Under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) won a very one-sided game away to St Anthonys B where goals from Kaydin McMahon, Leon O’Connor, Lennon McGuinness, Ryan McDonald, Lucas Dowdall, Aaron Nolan and Oisin Duffy did the damage in a very good team display. Among those who starred were John Turley, Nathan McMahon and Aaron Nolan.

Our Under-15s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) accumulated four points from two away games last week.

On Thursday evening they shared the spoils away to Ashford Rovers in a battling display in a game that finished 3-3. Kaydin McMahon with 2 and Max Roche with the other accounted for our goals.

On the night Oisin Duffy was outstanding in goal with some saves that had to be seen to be believed, Ryan McDonald and Aidan Heffernan were among the star performers. On Sunday they travelled to Aughrim and came back with all three points in a 3-0 victory.

Against a home side that were certainly giving their all we had to dig deep to come away with the win.

Max Roche was the star of the show with the “perfect hat-trick” of right foot, left foot and header. He along with Kaydin McMahon, Aaron Roy and Oisin Duffy were among our star performers on the day.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams.

We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section.

All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl’s training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we had a fantastic turn out last Friday. We are going with Fridays now for the moment, but this may change as we progress along.

The fixtures for the week, Wednesday, April 26, to Tuesday, May 2, are as follows:

Under-9s: to be confirmed.

Under-10s: at home to Arklow Town B, k.o. Wednesday at 7pm.

Under-11A: to be confirmed.

Under-11B: to be confirmed.

Under-12A: to be confirmed.

Under-12B: away to Avonmore F.C., k.o. Wednesday at 7pm.

Under-13s: at home to Arklow Utd A, k.o. Wednesday at 6.45pm.

Under-14s: to be confirmed.

Under-15s: away to Roundwood F.C., k.o. Thursday at 6.30pm,

There are no games this coming bank holiday weekend.

We only have one player from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and he is Jack Barlow from our Under-14s team. Happy birthday Jack from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. The winners were as follows:

Pink Set - €60 - 8th min: Sean Blake c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 7th min: Avril O’Connor c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 9th min: Leighton Gray c/o Hughie Nolan.

Grey Set - €60 - 8th min: Rob Lawless c/o Stephen Nolan; €20 - 7th min: Damian Lynch c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 9th min: Dylan Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh.

Results from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid were as follows:

Green Set - €60 - 58th min: Lizzie Whelan c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 - 57th min: JP Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 - 59th min: Geraldine Keogh c/o Self.

Yellow Set - €60 - 58th min: Luke Hoban c/o Self; €20 - 57th min: Gerry Hoban c/o Luke Hoban; €20 - 59th min: Adam Kearns c/o Luke Hoban.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game is the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Susie McHugh (nee Byrne) (Chapel River Newcastle) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis.

Also, we send condolences to the family and friends of Des Hempenstall who also passed away recently, Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

It was also with great sadness we learned this week of the passing of Margaret Stuart (Season Park) (nee Dalton). Margaret was a lovely lady who always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met. Her husband Scott was a coach in our club in the past as were her two brothers Richard and John.

Her son Neil and nephews Craig, Keith and Aaron also played for our club.

We keep all Margaret’s family, husband Scott, daughter Ciara, son Neil, siblings Pauline, William, Frances, Richard and John and all her extended family and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this tough time.

A minute’s silence was observed at all our matches this weekend as a mark of respect. R.I.P. Margaret. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first) - Division 1: Castlemitchell 0, Baltinglass/Kiltegan 5; Ardclough 3, Hollywood 2; Balyna 5, Rathangan 0.

Division 2: Kill CBC 4, Kilcullen 1; St. Laurences 3, Kill CBC 2

Division 3: Clane/Staplestown 0, Ballymore Eustace 5; Monread 5, Rathmore 0; Abbey Bowls 1, Castlemitchell 4.

Ned Byrne Shield: Athy 0, Allen 2; Ryston 2, Ardclough 0; Allen 2, Ryston 0; Brownstown 2, Athy 0.

Team Championship.

Mixed Triples: Tomas Richardson, Tommy Richardson, Brid Burke (Hollywood) 26, Joe Martin, Claire Breen, Mary Stynes (Brownstown) 5; Sadie Kavanagh, Josie Garvey, Dom Kavanagh (Caragh) 23, Mick Brophy, Mona Garrett, Seanie Coyle (Naas) 9; Carmen Doherty, Gerry McCann, Joe Campbell (Rathcoffey) 16, Phyllis Burke, Christy Mahady, Donal Burke (Kill CBC) 14; Mary Brady, Tony Fitzpatrick, Bernie McIntyre (Rathmore) 13, Mick Murphy, Theresa Dolly, Pat Dolly (Caragh) 10; Ronan Carr, John Tuite, Myra Gavin (Rathcoffey) 14, Peggy Hayes, John O’Toole, Denis Judge (Caragh) 7.