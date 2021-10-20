Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney laid to rest in Glendalough

The remains are carried from Church at the funeral of Paddy Moloney of the Chieftains at St. Kevin's Church, Glandalough.

THE Irish music scene suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Paddy Moloney last Tuesday, aged 82.

The founder of The Chieftains was from Donnycarney in Dublin, and was born in 1938 and grew up in a musical family. However, he always retained close ties to County Wicklow. He lived in Annamoe and was a frequent visitor to Luggala Estate, when the late Garech De Brún lived there. In the past Paddy spoke about how Luggala was instrumental in forming The Chieftains and Claddagh Records.

Fellow musician Sean Olohan, of the Cantons, was inspired by the Chieftains music and got the opportunity to rub shoulders with Paddy on a couple of occasions.

“There used to be this great venue in Tallaght called The Embankment and we supported The Chieftains there once. It must be over 30 years ago but they were very friendly and welcoming. Any time we ever played abroad or in Europe, the two bands everyone always mentioned were The Chieftains and The Dubliners. I’d actually say The Chieftains might have been even bigger in Europe they were at home in Ireland.”

Some years later Sean had the pleasure of bumping into Paddy Moloney at a wedding reception for the daughter of acclaimed director John Bowman, who also happens to live in Annamoe.

Sean recalled; “My wife Jackie was singing in the church during the service, and The Chieftains were also playing in the church. We played later at the wedding reception which was held in a large marquee. I got a chance to speak to him and he was so nice and approachable.

“I remember Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, Sting and other stars were all at the wedding. In those days the band use to play a medley of Rolling Stones songs so you can imagine how nervous we were performing Rolling Stones songs in front of Mick Jagger, but he and Jerry danced away at the front of the stage the whole time.

"Once we had finished Jerry Hall came up to me and said how much she enjoyed the performance and gave me a slice of wedding cake.”

The funeral mass was held on Saturday at St Kevin’s Church, Glendalough followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Speaking at the service Paddy’s son Aonghus told mourners that Paddy’s life “faded” when he could no longer play music to audiences.

He said; “Our dad loved doing what he did. In March last year, Covid brought about abandoned and then cancelled tours.

"For the first time in 70 years, Paddy Moloney couldn’t play music to an audience. Paddy died last Tuesday, but with the thing he loved most taken away from him, Paddy’s life faded from last March. Paddy’s life was The Chieftains. Music was his life.”