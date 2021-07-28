Campers leaving Glenmacnass Valley in a state with litter

CAMPERS are destroying Glenmacnass Valley by failing to clean up after themselves and leaving rubbish and other items strewn across woodland and other areas of natural beauty.

Seamus Nolan is born and bred in the area and says he and fellow residents are fed up having to clean up the mess left behind by the campers each weekend. Over the weekend just gone, at least 20 tents were pitched up at different locations in Glenmacnass, with food, clothing and broken beer bottles discarded in rivers and shrubbery.

‘I’m just frustrated at the whole situation and sick to death of it. These people are destroying the place. I bet you they don’t lave their homes in this state so what makes them believe that it’s OK to dump your rubbish and beer bottles in such a beautiful area. We have a very active Pure Mile group here and we tidy the Laragh road all the way up t the waterfall. We won an award last year but I can’t see us winning any wards this year with the way the campers leave the place in such a mess,’ said Seamus.

The campers generally arrive on Friday evening and remain until Sunday afternoon, blocking up much of the local car park in the process.

‘The car park is already full by 6 a.m. on Saturday morning because of the amount of campers already parked there, which means there isn’t any room left for the hill walkers when they arrive,’ added Seamus.

Last weekend a number of campers were witnessed rolling large rocks down the waterfall. The amount of anti-social behaviour taking place is proving incredibly frustrating for locals, who take great pride in how the area looks.

Seamus said; ‘They are smashing bottles on the rocks and throwing them into the stream. You have toilet roll everywhere. They are using the woods as a toilet and it is disgusting. They clearly have no respect for the local environment or those who live there. They are only coming here for a drinking session. I don’t understand why they can’t bring their mess home with them or at least tidy it up before they leave. In the past they have left beside whole campsites, with the tents still standing.’