Callum Patterson to the rescue for Shillelagh-Coolboy against Coolkenno

Late goal secures a share of the spoils in SFL Division 2 clash

Coolkenno's Eamonn Rossitter fires off a pass as Shillelagh-Coolboy's Jonathan Smyth tries to block.

Coolkenno 3-8

This SFL Division 2 game, played in Coolafancy on Saturday, April 22, ended in a welter of excitement as the home side staged a dramatic comeback against 14-man Coolkenno.

With 16 minutes gone in the second half, the visiting side had led by 2-10 to 1-3 and despite their numerical disadvantage, had dominated the third quarter and certainly looked the likely winners at the halfway stage in the second half.

A heavy hail shower in the hour leading up to the game left an otherwise fine surface greasy for the opening half.

Coolkenno moved into attack straight from the throw in and Shillelagh-Coolboy goalkeeper Caoimhin Rawson earned his keep with two great saves in opening two minutes. Eoghan Dolan looked to be through on goal in the first instance but Rawson advanced and deflected out for a 45.

Shillelagh-Coolboy's Daniel Behan contests this high ball with Coolkenno's Bob Keogh.

When the 45 dropped in, the custodian again saved point blank and Dara Foley got in the clearance. The home side recovered from these early escapes and with Aaron Kinsella and Jonathon Smith pushing forward, they began to advance on the Coolkenno goal.

Their opening score came in the fourth minute when a Wayne Kinsella point attempt from a free dropped short into the goalmouth and Brendan Behan got his boot to the ball to score the opening goal of the game.

Coolkenno responded a minute later when Eamonn Rossiter set up Dan O’Neill for a point. O’Neill added another on eight minutes and an Eamonn Rossiter pointed free left the visitors back on level terms after 11 minutes.

Eoghan Dolan and Eamonn Rossiter were very much the play makers for Coolkenno at this stage. A great point by Dan O’Neill off the outside of his right boot put Coolkenno ahead on the quarter hour mark.

The home side still had only that lone goal on the board, but Brendan Behan and Wayne Kinsella combined to set up Dan Nolan for the equalising point.

Coolkenno missed a great goal opportunity when full-forward Conor Doyle pulled his ground shot across goal and wide.

Shillelagh-Coolboy's Ruairi O'Brien moves to block Coolkenno's Liam O'Neill.

The Coollattin side went two points ahead at 1-3 to 0-4 when Wayne Kinsella converted two frees while Coolkenno suffered a bad setback when Ben Jackman picked up a second yellow card and was dismissed.

However, two Eamonn Rossiter points, one from a free and the second from a mark, left the sides level 1-3 to 0-6 at the half-time break.

Coolkenno played a powerful third quarter during which they showed little sign of being a man short.

Padraig Murray put them ahead with a free after three minutes. Eamonn Rossitor got through for a goal a minute later and in the sixth minute he got through again for a great goal.

Goalkeeper Damien Geraghty kicked out to midfield, Dan O’Neill took the mark and immediately launched a long kick to Rossiter, who had moved inside the defence. The wily veteran did the rest.

At this stage the visiting side looked like they might coast to victory. Jim Cush pointed, Rossiter scored another, and when Padraig Murray pointed a free after 14 minutes it left the Carlow border team side ahead by 2-10 to 1-3.

By now Shillelagh-Coolboy had introduced four substitutes (Conor Clinton, Dean Grandy, Callum Patterson and Cathal Murphy) in an effort to stop the Coolkenno momentum. PJ Mulhall got their first point of the half after 16 minutes and one minute later they got a break when awarded a penalty.

Cathal Murphy buried the spot kick, leaving two goals between the sides 2-10 to 2-4.

Wayne Kinsella pointed from play, PJ Mulhall pointed and when Kinsella took a pass from Mulhall to further reduce the gap to three points, we now had a game on our hands.

Coolkenno were now hanging on, still in sight of the winning post but tiring fast. Brendan Behan reduced the lead to two points with five minutes left.

When Eamonn Rossiter pointed as the game was entering the added time period, Coolkenno looked to have weathered the storm. However, there was one final twist to come in the game.

In the second minute of added time an apparent point scoring attempt from Aaron Kinsella came back off the post to Callum Patterson, who scored the equalising goal from close in. 2-11 to 3-8 now.

The comeback was completed, and the points were shared.

Shillelagh-Coolboy: Caoimhin Rawson; Enda Foley, Dara Foley, Dara Rawson; Rory O’Brien, Aaron Kinsella, Jonathon Smith; Dan Nolan (0-1), Ciaran Lambert; Luke Dolan, Brendan Behan (1-1), Dan Behan; PJ O’Keeffe, Wayne Kinsella (0-4, 2f), PJ Mulhall (0-2). Subs: Conor Clinton, Dean Grandy, Callum Patterson (1-0), Cathal Murphy (1-0, P).

Coolkenno: Damien Geraghty; Donal Doyle, Ben Jackson, William Doyle; Sean Curran, Jim Cush (0-1), Robert Keogh; John Gregan, Niall Bayley; Dan O’Neill (0-3), Eoghan Dolan, Liam O’Neill; Padraig Murray, Conor Doyle, Eamonn Rossiter (2-5, 2f). Subs: Conor Walker.

Referee: Jason Smith (Stratford-Grangecon)