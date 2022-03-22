Woodenbridge Hotel completes 50 Shades Greener Programme

Ann McLoughlin presents Gilliian O'Brien (Green Manager) of the Woodenbridge Hotel & Lodge with their certificate of completion of the 50 Shades Greener Programme together Patrick Flanagan, Bernice McLaughlin, Luke Byrne, Lorcan O'Brien, Eillen Cullen and Gerard O'Brien which was held at the KWETB, Marine House in Wicklow Town. Photo: Mick Kelly.

The Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge has become the first hotel from the Garden County to complete a new programme to improve the sustainability of the tourism industry.

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) in collaboration with 50 Shades Greener presented ,Green Manager Gillian O'Brien, Proprietor Gerard O'Brien and Manager Lorcan O'Brien of the Woodenbridge Hotel with their certificate of completion of the 50 Shades Greener Programme.

This programme is the first national state funded training programme to ‘green’ the hospitality and tourism industry with the aim of helping to reduce Ireland’s carbon footprint.

Eileen Cullen, Training Services Manager, KWETB, said the Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge is the first hotel from Wicklow to complete this programme and receive their digital badge. This training has allowed the hotel to embed green skills and carbon emission reductions into their long-established hospitality business.

Gillian O Brien, Green Manager at the Woodenbridge Hotel said: “We are really delighted to receive the 50 Shades Greener award. The programme begins by establishing a green team within the hotel made up of representatives from each department, who then use the tools and training provided to really critically analyse a whole range of areas from waste, to water and utilities.

"We’ve made significant changes to the hotel operations as a result and the final award is a testament to the work done by all the team here at the Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge.

“The reduction in carbon emissions, we achieved from the 50 Shades Greener programme, led to us making some real cost savings, but more importantly it marked the first stage by us on our journey to carbon neutrality. We took another major step this week with the installation of 74 solar panels and we’re hoping to do a lot more in the months and years to come.”

Led by KWETB, 50 Shades Greener is a programme that includes online and in-company training to encourage businesses across Ireland to go green.

By learning how to reduce their carbon footprint across energy, water and waste, the 50 Shades Greener initiative can help companies to drastically cut their costs. This model acts as a starting point to improve management of all resources and improve their sustainable practices.