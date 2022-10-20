Wicklow’s Simon Ward lands top sales job at RentalMatics

Simon Ward is the new VP of sales for RentalMatics.

LEADING mobility solution for car rental, car sharing and peer-to-peer industries, RentalMatics has appointed Simon Ward as their new VP of Sales.

Simon grew up in Fingal in County Dublin and currently lives in Wicklow. He brings 18 years of experience in the car rental sector to his new role.

He worked for HESC (Hertz European Service Centre) for seven years, helping to lead and develop its sales department while also facilitating the transition to online sales in the early 2000s.

Simon then spent 11 years with Cartrawler, where he was Head of Car Rental Supply Department and key in aiding more than 500 car rental suppliers to gain access to new customers directly from major airlines, OTAs (online travel agencies) and a variety of comparison sites globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon said: “I first became aware of RentalMatics and its unique technology solution at an International Car Rental Show in 2018. Having worked in the car rental sector for over a decade I knew that this was a standout offering - something that every car rental company needs, but doesn’t necessarily have.”

The RentalMatics platform is a multi-patent granted solution for the mobility industry and currently supports rental fleets across UK, Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

The RentalMatics technology allows businesses to see where their vehicles are, tackle theft and fraudulent activity, increase damage recovery, maximise vehicle usage, and transform insurance costs.

Colm Brady CEO of RentalMatics said: “I have worked with Simon for many years as a customer and supplier in previous roles and his knowledge of the car rental industry and approach to solving new and challenging situations will be a significant asset to the company as we continue to scale our business.”