Wicklow’s Local Enterprise Office unveils spring course schedule

LOCAL Enterprise Office Wicklow has announced its programme of courses for businesses and self-starters over the coming months.

The local service offers training and supports for small and medium businesses based in the Garden County.

A range of business training courses will be offered to Wicklow SMEs by Wicklow LEO in January and February. These courses including SEO for beginners, book-keeping for small businesses and cash flow management.

The book-keeping for small businesses training is scheduled for two days in February. The course aims to equip start-ups and SMEs with the tools and knowledge to maintain and understand their books and records.

An overview of the public procurement is among the workshops planned for March. The workshop is aimed at businesses preparing to tender for public contracts. Other workshop topics will include video production and how to maximise the value of social media.

The workshop on video production will take place on Friday, March 11. It is designed to enable local micro-businesses and SMEs to gain practical insights and tips on how to create and use video content as part of their entrepreneurial skill set.

This workshop will also explore how to market a business online, ways to maximise opportunities to win business using self-created digital content and the process of communicating the story of your business to both existing and potential customers using video content.

For more information on these courses, visit localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/.