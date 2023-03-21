Wicklow Town and District Chamber to host ‘Meet your Chamber’ days

WICKLOW Town and District Chamber will hold a two day ‘Meet your Chamber’ open information meeting in the top floor of Wicklow Library.

The Meet your Local Chamber event will serve as an ideal way for new businesses in the town and non-chamber members to have a glimpse of the wide range of work that the Chamber does on behalf of local businesses and the Community.

Stephen Delaney, the recently elected President of Wicklow Town and District Chamber, is urging members of the public to attend the information days.

He said: “Wicklow town is an outstanding place to live, work, and grow a business. Whether you’re visiting for the day, looking for a new place to call home, or you’re already a resident of our thriving community, Wicklow Town is a vibrant town with loads of heritage, a big heart and plenty of opportunities. Our Chamber was established in 1948 to advocate for and support the prosperity of Wicklow Town and District businesses.

“It is an exciting time to be a member of the Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce. We are always creating new networking and promotional opportunities to help our member businesses succeed and grow, including space to advertise on the Chamber website, business referrals, monthly networking opportunities, and continuing education. Other great events that allow our member businesses to gain visibility include the Annual Golf Outing, Taste of Wicklow, Annual Dinner Dance and Awards, Turning on of the Christmas Lights to name a few.

“We continue to partner with local government and other organisations to pursue improvements in the overall quality of life for the town, county, and region, particularly in the areas of transportation, tourism, economic development, community development, and workforce development. Our success in achieving our mission and purpose is due to a collaborative effort from the Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber members, Wicklow County Council, Wicklow Municipal Council and professionals within our District.

Stephen added: “Our Shop Local Vouchers is another service that our Chamber of Commerce provides to the local community. We continue to work with our Town Team committees to encourage you to think local, shop local. By supporting the businesses in our shop local directory, you are reinvesting in your community. You will find that becoming a Chamber member is of great value to you. Wicklow town is thriving; we would be delighted if you would join us as we continue to grow.”

The information days at Wicklow Library take place today, Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tea and coffee will be served and you Chamber representatives will be able to answer any questions you may have.