Wicklow tourism businesses offered free energy workshops

Wicklow-based tourism businesses concerned over their viability due to the cost of living crisis can now access a series of free in-person and virtual energy management workshops offered by Fáilte Ireland.

On November 2, two two-hour workshops will take place in Clontarf Castle, Dublin, hosted by energy experts who will provide Wicklow businesses with immediate, low-cost actions that they can take to improve their energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. This is open to all tourism businesses across the county who register their attendance with Fáilte Ireland.

The workshops will be practical and informative with attendees encouraged to bring their business energy bills to the session to gain a deeper understanding with energy experts on the day.

Speaking at the announcement of the Energy Management Roadshow series, Director of Sector Development at Fáilte Ireland, Jenny De Saulles, said: “The challenge for businesses in managing their energy costs is immense and Fáilte Ireland recognises that tourism businesses are being hit particularly hard by the energy cost challenge.

"In response to this Fáilte Ireland is conducting practical in-person workshops nationwide to offer immediate guidance and information to businesses to help reduce their energy bills.”

Along with the practical in-person events, virtual sessions are also available for businesses via Fáilte Ireland’s always–on schedule of tourism capability supports, which includes webinars and workshops designed as a direct response to meet industry needs across several priority areas including climate action.

The in-person workshops will take place on Wednesday, November 2 from 2.30p.m. to 4.30p.m. and 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. To register your attendance go to www.failteireland.ie