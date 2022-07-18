Wicklow shops win at Grocery Management Awards

Alicia Skwarek of Centra Arklow is presented with her Delicatessen / Food to Go Manager of the Year Award by Gillian Hamill, Editor of ShelfLife magazine. Photo: Joe Keogh

Veronica Kenny of Candy’s Costcutter, Carnew, Co. Wicklow is presented with her In-Store Bakery Manager of the Year Award by Gillian Hamill, Editor of ShelfLife magazine. Photo: Joe Keogh

Two Wicklow shops are celebrating after seeing staff recognised for their managerial prowess in this year’s ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

At a glittering ceremony at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, Veronica Kenny of Candy’s Costcutter in Carnew picked up the award for Instore Bakery Manager of the Year and Alicia Skwarek of Centra Arklow was crowned Deli Manager of the Year – her colleague Manuela Huber was also nominated for Store Manager of the Year.

Bill Copeland, manager at Centra Arklow, was beaming for his colleagues.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Manuela Huber and Alicia Skwarek for getting to the final of the Shelf Life Management awards in Best Store Manager and Best Deli Manager. Congratulations to Alicia for winning Deli Manager of the Year from all the staff at Centra Arklow.”

Speaking on Veronica’s win, Candy’s Costcutter Store Manager Michael Kelly, believes that there is no other person in Ireland who deserves it more than her.

“Veronica as a person always thinks about everybody else,” he explained. “She is a very caring individual, and she is a very deserving winner.

“Many people come into Veronica on a daily basis asking for her banana bread that she makes. People would know the days she works, and they would know what she makes, it adds a local element and gives us a personal touch as well.”

Michael also welcomed the award and nomination for Alicia and Manuela as a clear indication of the need for independent retailers in Wicklow.

“It is fantastic to see the shops in the local area being put forward for these things firstly, but to be actually winning them as well is brilliant,” explained Michael. “Being an independent retailer and service station, we see a lot of nominations and winners from big multinational companies, and it shows that rural and local are still best. It is definitely an endorsement for independent trading.”

With 350 guests in attendance. 23 awards were presented, honouring the best in the many departments that make up local convenience stores and supermarkets, culminating in the grand prize of ShelfLife National Grocery Retail Manager of the Year.

That accolade went to Mark Byrne of Blake’s Centra, Blarney Filling Station, Co. Cork.