Wicklow pharmacy scoops two awards at Irish Life Pharmacy Awards

Armstrong Pharmacy on the Wexford Road in Arklow picked up two awards at the annual Life Awards, which were held at the Carlton Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin on November 5.

This is the first time the Life Awards have been held since 2019 and, with 95 member pharmacies in the pharmacist-led Life Group, competition for each of the twelve awards was fierce.

The first of Armstrong Pharmacy’s two awards was the ‘The Life Pharmacy Team of the Year This Award’, which is awarded to the Life Pharmacy Team that combined teamwork, knowledge and customer service to create a positive and productive pharmacy environment.

Their second was the coveted Loyalty for Life Award This Award, which recognises the Life Pharmacy that most effectively used the Loyalty for Life programme to strengthen the relationship with their customers.

Laura Armstrong, owner of Armstrong Pharmacy, is originally from Dunganstown and has been working as a pharmacist in Arklow since 1992. She opened her business in the autumn of 2017, teaming up with the Life Pharmacy symbol group, which supports independent pharmacies to offer the best prices and services possible.

Over the past five years Armstrong’s has provided a crucial service to the Arklow community, with the pandemic in particular highlighting the importance and quality of their service.

Speaking after the awards, Laura said: “Thank you to all of our customers for your continued support, because without you we wouldn't be where we are now. Also a big thank you to our fantastic team who always go the extra mile and make our workplace an enjoyable and positive atmosphere.

“We were absolutely thrilled to receive two out of the 12 awards and it’s a testament to our hard working team. A brilliant night was enjoyed by those team members who were able to attend.”

Speaking at the awards, Chair of the Independent Life Pharmacy board, Mairead Reen said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our 12 winners tonight, they very much deserved it! I would also like to acknowledge the great work all Life pharmacists have all done over the past 3 years.

“We have had an extremely challenging time with Covid, but every person here should be proud of the fact that we stayed open, worked hard and, as a result, our reputation has grown amongst our communities, as proven by our recent great result in the National Customer Experience Survey where we came in 9th place out of 150 retailers.”