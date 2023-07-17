Wicklow Naturally members attend raw food demo at Healthy Habits

Wicklow Naturally member Veronica O’Reilly, of Healthy Habits Store, welcomed Wicklow Naturally coordinators Paul Smith and Santina Kennedy and many members of the network to the venue.

Veronica, a raw food chef, provided a short and fascinating raw food demo. Wicklow County Council’s tourism officer Fred Verdier gave a presentation to members about engaging with social media and explained how Wicklow’s food and drinks businesses can engage with Visit Wicklow.

Martin Cullen of LEO Wicklow followed up with a comprehensive overview of the services and supports available to food businesses in Wicklow.

The evening concluded with some delicious food from Healthy Habits prepared by chef Veronica.

Members meetings are held regularly to facilitate face to face networking amongst members. Coordinator Santina Kennedy feels that the meetings are really useful to forge stronger connections between members, to raise awareness of each others businesses and to spark ideas for collaborations.

She said: “Each meeting sees more and more members coming along to share their valuable experiences and it’s great to see the support that members give each other, from practical solutions to advice and encouragement. We are determined that Wicklow will be recognised for its excellent food and drinks producers and providers, and active membership of Wicklow Naturally ensures that members play an important part in achieving that goal.”