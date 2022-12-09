Wicklow made desserts from Butler’s Pantry hit Marks & Spencer Liffey Valley shelves

DESSERTS made in Bray by The Butler’s Pantry are set to appear on the shelves of Marks & Spencer Liffey Valley in a new partnership with the outlet’s newly reopened store.

The Butler’s Pantry makes all of its food by hand and from scratch in its kitchen located at Southern Cross Business Park in Bray. All of the products that are now stocked in M&S Liffey Valley are created by award-winning chefs and bakers using fresh Irish ingredients.

Speaking on the launch of the partnership, The Butler’s Pantry Managing Director, Nuala Delaney, said: “For over 35 years, The Butler’s Pantry has been making delicious handmade food and we are proud to partner with a brand who shares our values and passion for quality.

"This collaboration introduces our range of renowned, hand-crafted cakes and desserts to even more customers. From cheesecakes with buttery, crumbly biscuit bases to decadent tangy lemon meringue pie and light, fluffy sponges, Liffey Valley customers will be spoilt for choice.”

Also commenting on the partnership, M&S Trading Director for Ireland, Eddie Murphy, said: “This is a continuation of M&S’ commitment to stocking local Irish producers in our stores. M&S has built strong relationship with Irish customers since opening here over 40 years ago and we are certain that M&S Food shoppers will be delighted with this new offering in our bigger, better and fresher Liffey Valley store.”

The new M&S Liffey Valley store was last week officially unveiled and with a 25 per cent bigger foodhall; a wider, more local range of Irish produce; new digital shopping options; and ‘try-before-you-buy’ stations for coffee and wine.

There is also and in-store patisserie bar, stocked by The Butler’s Pantry.