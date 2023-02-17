Wicklow Local Enterprise Week to focus on greening your business, cost-cutting and digital

SMALL businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample a number of events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in County Wicklow.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from March 6 to March 10 this year across the country.

While there are hundreds of events taking place nationally during the week, including five spotlight events that are available for free online, there are plenty of events in County Wicklow open to all. These events will focus on greening your business and reducing overheads, digital marketing and trading online.

A flavour of those taking part in Local Enterprise Week includes Kathleen O’Regan, Sustainability Expert with Enterprise Ireland to speak about the advantages for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and the supports on offer from the LEO and Maeve O’Rourke of SEAI will highlight the supports from the SEAI.

Digital Marketing Expert Aisling Hurley, will deliver one to one online marketing clinics and building on that Michael Keogh of the Entrepreneurs Academy will deliver the Trading Online Voucher Seminar, to highlight the Trading Online support towards enhancing your business website.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise said: “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business. It’s an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep. There is something for everyone and those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this is the week to see how to get started and make it happen.

“There are hundreds of events taking place all over the country covering everything from exporting and digital to going green or growing that idea. We also have five National Spotlight events taking place online and open to everyone that include experts from a range of industries. So online or on your doorstep, I would encourage everyone to check out the schedule of events and get involved.”

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathoirleach, Wicklow County Council, added: “Local Enterprise Week offers a great opportunity for anybody who wants to start or grow their business to get inspired and motivated. Events during the week will give you insights and add to your knowledge on important topics that can make a real difference to your business competitiveness. The week also puts a spotlight on the range of supports, advice and information available to businesses through their Local Enterprise Office. We would urge everyone to make the most of the week and to remember that your Local Enterprise Office is also available year-round to help your business to thrive.”

On Monday March 6 a webinar takes place on the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme. (TBESS), which will provide a guide to your application for Government energy supports. The webinar will explain the TBESS, who can claim, the energy costs covered and how to claim the payments through ROS. Book at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/.

On Tuesday, March 7, Clermont House, Wicklow County Campus will host a start your own business programme which aims to assist participants in assessing the viability of their business idea and in understanding the essential elements required to start up and run their own business. It runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and costs €50. You can book at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/49616002-LEOBST002-Start-Your-Own-Business-Course-07-03-2023.html.

On Tuesday, March 7, Aisling Hurley will also deliver one hour slots for online digital marketing clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seven sessions are available to a an NCT on your website or your digital marketing strategy. These sessions are invaluable to get the most from your website as a marketing. Especially useful if you are considering the next development stage of your website and applying for a second Trading Online Voucher. It costs €20 and bookings can be made at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/.

An International Women’s Day celebration takes place at Tinakilly House, Rathnew on Wednesday, March 8, from 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Network Ireland Wicklow Branch are calling for all female entrepreneurs to come and celebrate International Women’s Day and inspire each other. Listen how the LEO can support your business, followed by networking over lunch and a fashion show to get your business style summer ready. The cost is €52 and you can book at https://networkireland.ie/events/event_list.asp?show=&group=&start=2%2F13%2F2023&end=&view=&cid=22757

An online trading online voucher seminar will be delivered on Thursday, March 9 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Applicants must attend one of these seminars to avail of the voucher. You can book a place for the free event at Free Book here: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Trading-Online-Voucher-Seminar-09-03-2023.html

A Go Green free seminar takes place in the Glendalough Hotel from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Friday, March 10., focusing on ways to reduce your energy costs, increase your costs savings, enhance your sustainability reputation and win new business through the Green for Micro Programme. Learn from experts and kickstart your sustainability journey. You can book at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Go-Green.html.