Wicklow hotel wins sustainability gong at Good Food Ireland Awards

Brooklodge & Macreddin Village in Wicklow took home a sustainability award for Tourism Hospitality at this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards at the K Club in County Kildare.

The prestigious award recognised Brooklodge & Macreddin Village’s environmental and social sustainability, their development and implementation of clean production initiatives and sustainable practices, and their commitment to protecting Ireland’s environment and greater well-being for the long-term benefit of all.

Award winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments of those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland and shortlisted by an independent panel of Irish and International leaders, including Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® Margaret Jeffares, journalists John Wilson and Amii McKeever, IFAC Consultant Stephanie Walsh and Executive Chairman and Owner of Odyssey International Kevin Shannon.

The public also cast their votes online for their favourite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Awards.

Returning for the first time since pre-Covid, the awards – proudly sponsored by Kerrygold, Irish Farmers Association, Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland and National Dairy Council – were opened by guest of honour, Simon Coveney T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and attended by some 300 guests including business owners, Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, delivered the afternoon’s Key Note speech.

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland said: “Each of those wonderful businesses that made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink.

“All the judges would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to today’s winners who we feel really do go above and beyond to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance.”

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to host the business lunch for the Good Food Ireland Awards and see our hotel bursting with some of our country’s greatest food champions.

“Such hard work and passion go into the production and provision of food and drink across our shores, to see that care and commitment properly recognised and the support businesses give to one another is a very special thing.”