Wicklow graduate selected for ESB’s Development Programme

Cillian Kavanagh from Arklow (left) at his induction at ESB‘s new head office, Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2, alongside Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive.

University of Limerick graduate Cillian Kavanagh from County Wicklow recently commenced ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme.

The Arklow native will be joined by 44 other graduates, who will aim to progress their careers in a range of disciplines including engineering, IT, HR, marketing, commercial and finance across the organisation.

Cillian applied for the development programme over a year ago, while he was completing a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Limerick. Once Cillian completes the development programme he is free to apply for permanent positions with the ESB.

As part of his first rotation, former CBS Arklow student Cillian is working at the Turlough Hill hydroelectric Power Station, in the Wicklow mountains, high above Glendalough.

“I’m only fresh into things and still getting to grips with the work, but there is a lot of project management involved with the power plants. It’s very interesting work,” he said.

“I’m still getting to know the different stations. The three Liffey hydro-electric dams, at Poulaphouca, Golden Falls and Leixlip, are all managed from here as well, so there’s a lot to learn.”

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit talent from third-level institutions across the island of Ireland, and internationally, to support the delivery of its net zero by 2040 strategy.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services.

The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People and Organisation Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome forty-five new colleagues to our organisation as part of our Graduate Development Programme. Our programme is tailored to nurture professional and personal development, offering hands-on experience and mentorship to ensure a rewarding and dynamic working experience.

“As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish each graduate every success and are confident that they will make a difference to the achievement of our net zero by 2040 strategy.”