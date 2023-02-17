Wicklow farmer wins first Premium Spring Barley suppliers award

James Hill, Dunganstown Castle, Dunganstown, Co Wicklow, with his wife, Ann, and Tirlán Vice Chairman, Brendan Hayes, Dr Michelle Collins, R&D Director, and the Hill’s Tirlán agronomist Tom Hession at the Tirlán Quality Grain Awards.

JAMES Hill and his family of Dunganstown Castle, Dunganstown won the Premium Spring Barley top award at the Tirlán Quality Grain Supplier of the Year Awards for 2022, amid strong competition from across the country following a record harvest.

From feed beans to food grade oats, the annual Quality Grain Awards programme recognises the excellence of the top-class Irish crops delivered by Tirlán’s 1,100 growers each year.

The Premium Spring Barley top award is a new award for 2022 and reflects Tirlán’s increasing assembly of premium grains for customers in the brewing and distilling industry.

James Hill and his wife Anne run a mixed tillage and sheep farm on a combination of owned and rented land. The 300 acres is given over to wheat, barley and oats and a combination of root crops such as swedes and turnips. James runs a flock of 500 ewes which lamb in spring.

The root crops which are grown mainly for the sheep flock provide an ideal break crop for winter wheat. James is a well-known member of the Irish Farmers’ Association and has served on their national grain committee for a long number of years. Their Tirlán agronomist is Tom Hession.

Tirlán Chairman, John Murphy, said choosing an overall winner from among the 13 high calibre entrants was extremely difficult in a harvest year that was blessed with great weather, exceptional quality and high yields.

“The excellence of our suppliers is something we in Tirlán never take for granted. Generations of commitment, knowledge and expertise are what set us apart from growers all over the world. We’re passionate about what we do and it shows in the high-quality produce that comes from our family farms.

“Our standard-setting growers are the cream of the crop. We commend them on the exceptionally high standards they have set and for their continued dedication to quality, best practice and sustainability and their commitment to the sector.

“In Harvest 2022, we took in our highest ever volume of premium grains and delivered an additional €3 million in bonus payments to growers of these premium crops. We remain firmly focused on adding value to our premium grains portfolio through our investment in innovation.”