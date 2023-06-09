Wicklow County Council offering generous pay for new creative engagement role

Wicklow County Council is seeking a new Creative Community Engagement Officer to work with the Culture and Creativity Team in delivering the strategic priorities of the local authority’s Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027.

The new role is becoming a feature in many local authorities across Ireland, with Creative Ireland reportedly providing funding toward starting salaries of no less than €47,339 as part of the programme’s commitment to enhancing access to, engagement with, and enjoyment of Ireland’s culture and creativity.

The vision of the Creative Ireland Programme 2023 - 2027 is to mainstream creativity in the life of the nation so that individually and collectively, in our personal lives and institutions, we can realise our full creative potential thereby promoting individual, community and national wellbeing.

The job with Wicklow County Council will involve liaising with local creatives, artists, organisations and staff and managing the development and delivery of a programme of projects and events with the aim of encouraging increased participation in creative and cultural activities.

The role will be a five-year, fixed-term contract and will be managed by the Creative Ireland Coordinator from the Arts Office, Bray Municipal District Offices.

An ordinary degree, clean driving licence and significant work experience in a role relevant to the position in the public sector or independent creative sector are among the pre-requisites for applicants.

Candidates must also have “satisfactory knowledge and understanding of the County Wicklow region and its socio-economic make-up”.

Applications close on June 15 at wicklow.ie/Living/Your-Council/Job-Vacancies