Wicklow companies backed by LEO created 117 new jobs in 2021

Wicklow companies supported by the Local Enterprise Office created 117 new jobs in 2021, according to the annual results of the service.

The net jobs created by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Wicklow supported clients in 2021 was 50, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland. In 2021, there were 131 transfers nationally b LEO companies to Enterprise Ireland.

The results show that LEO Wicklow financially supported 31 small businesses in their portfolio across the county these companies in turn employ 106 people.

The total national figures indicate that LEOs now support 35,729 jobs across 7,158 companies. In 2021, there were 7,440 new jobs created by LEO client companies with a net job creation figure of 2,999, up 9 per cent nationally on 2020. From those figures, 85 per cent of those employed in LEO supported companies are outside the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro along with training and mentoring.

Wicklow County Council's Head of Enterprise Vibeke Delahunt said: “The results are a testament to Ireland’s small business community. When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced.

"The Local Enterprise Offices across the country have gone above and beyond in their support of small businesses but there is renewed optimism. We are seeing new opportunities for Irish businesses here and as always with tough economic periods we see new ideas and companies emerge and flourish. This year will be no different and as we continue to work closely with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities to ensure our small businesses get the best possible supports there are certainly green shoots emerging across the country.”

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices. They are at the heart of communities in every county, always on hand to provide advice, training or financial backing and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.

“Last year, businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs, which is remarkable given the year we just had. I’m really pleased to see that 85 per cent of these jobs were outside of Dublin, indicating the Government’s focus on balanced regional development is working.

“These numbers a real boost today and will contribute to our overall target of having 2.5m people in work by 2024. Thank you to all our LEO staff for your phenomenal work over the past year.”

Established in 2014, LEOs provide a range of supports to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.