Wicklow businesswomen mark International Women’s Day marked with fashion, champagne and AI

More than 70 businesswomen from Wicklow gathered for International Women’s Day last week to learn about ethical artificial intelligence, take part in a fashion show, and reconnect with each other.

Hosted by Network Ireland Wicklow at Tinakilly House Hotel in Rathnew, the event also treated guests to a champagne reception, three-course meal, expert speakers, good bags and a fundraising prize draw, where the top prize was a diamond tennis bracelet donated by Desert Diamonds.

The highlight of the event were the presentations by Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise, Wicklow Local Enterprise Office, and Valerie Lynch, Data Science Manager at the ESB.

Vibeke spoke about the range of business supports available for micro-enterprises and sole traders through the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, while Valerie shared her expertise in establishing an Ethical AI strategy in ESB. Valerie’s presentation gave a short overview of what ChatGPT is, followed by its potential impact on various industries. She also discussed the ethical and societal implications of ChatGPT, and what the future may hold for this rapidly evolving technology.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal followed by a spring/summer 2023 fashion show, featuring looks from female-owned independent boutiques Pretty Woman, Ebony, Fishers, Tonic, Ashanti Gold, Juju, Shapemoda, and Eclipse boutique, worn by models from Assets agency. Some of the Wicklow Network Ireland branch members also walked the cat-walk

With scores of donations, the fundraising draw raised an €2,000 for charity partner Suzanne House. Representatives Rosin McGarry (Clinical Nurse Manager) and Fiona Duffy (parent) attended the event and spoke about their organisation’s mission and the need for respite for families with children with life-limiting conditions and complex medical needs.

Guests were also treated to goodie bags sponsored by Tonic Boutique, Dunboyne, Avoca, and King Hair & Beauty products, and they had the opportunity to browse and purchase products from branch members companies, Care Box Collection, Artist Katrina Shine Of Gallery No.5, Ethos Beauty & Wellness, Lolli & Mo, Gabrielle’s cards & printing, SOL products, and Pretty Woman Boutiques Nilai jewellery collection, which were on display.