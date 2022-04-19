Wicklow businesses reminded closing date looms for Business to Arts Awards

Bray Municipal District with Bray Credit Union, Megazyme and Platform Pizza with Chris Judge and Donna Carroll for ‘Brave Maeve Children's Myth and Art Trail’ are previous winners of the Best Use of Creativity in the Community award at the Business to Arts Awards.

Nominations are being sought for entries from Wicklow for the 30th Business to Arts Awards.

The awards champion businesses, artists and arts organisations across the country that work together in areas such as sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy and CSR programmes. 2022 is a landmark year in the awards history and will also see €25,000 made available through bursaries and awards across the country.

The awards celebrate the power of partnerships between two sectors that can generate learning, wellbeing, joy and innovation during times of hardship. Organisers have also called on local businesses to support, partner and encourage their local cultural community.

There are 11 categories in total at this year’s awards focusing on sponsorship, commissioning, CSR initiatives and community engagement as well as mentoring, training, philanthropy, and staff programmes. Previous award winners include Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail, An Post, Flogas, Grant Thornton, Dublin Port Company, Irish Film Institute, and the Naughton Foundation.

Bray Municipal District with Bray Credit Union, Megazyme and Platform Pizza were recipients of the Best Use of Creativity in the Community award in 2018 for the ‘Brave Maeve' trail.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, April 26 at 5 p.m. For more information, or to submit a nomination visit businesstoarts.ie/awards.