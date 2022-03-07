Wicklow bucking national trend with car sales up 11pc

Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids now have a combined market share now of 44 per cent.

ELECTRIC car sales doubled in the month of February nationally, despite a decline of 12 per cent in new car registrations.

Wicklow is also bucking national trends when it comes to new car registrations. While car sales fell by 12 per cent nationally, they rose in Wicklow by 10.86 per cent, with 946 new car registrations from January to February of this year, compared to 856 for the same period in 2021.

According to the latest figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 1,620 new electric vehicles were registered during the month of February compared to 805 in February 2021. So far this year 4,320 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 1,782 on the same period 2021.

Avon Motors, Hyundai main dealers based in Rathdrum, have noticed an increase in the sales of electrical vehicles over recent years.

Paul Carter of Avon Motors said: “The numbers of electric vehicles has risen big-time over the past year or so. A few years ago sales were good, and then they dropped off somewhat, but they have definitely picked up again.

“I think people are becoming more environmentally aware. You can save money buying an electric vehicle and more and more charging points are being rolled out all over the country. A lot of people are also choosing to have a charger fitted at their house.

“We have a wide-range of electric vehicles and the hybrids sell well too. It runs on petrol and a battery, so you don’t have to plug them in. People tend to use the petrol for longer journeys and the battery for shorter distances. They have also improved the range of the battery, which can now reach 400km.”

Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 44 per cent. Despite a large decrease in market share for internal combustion engine type vehicles, petrol remains dominant 27.39 per cent, with Diesel accounting for 25.92 per cent, Hybrid 24.23 per cent, Electric 11.66 per cent and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 8.01 per cent.

