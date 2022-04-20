Ventac celebrates 50 years in business

VENTAC celebrated their 50th anniversary last Friday and invited Minister Simon Harris and Councillor Edward Timmins to share the occasion.

Based in Blessington, Ventac have been in business since 1972, working with international clients to provide high performance acoustic solutions across the vehicle and industrial noise control industries.

Ventac have grown into a team of over 45 staff with offices in Ireland, UK, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, and Turkey supplying some of the prestigious and well-regarded OEMs and companies across the globe.

Managing Director Darren Fortune and the team at Ventac would like to thank all their customers, friends, associates, neighbours, and community partners.

Mr Fortune said: “We have been surrounded by the absolute best people in business – our employees, our customers and our partners who have turned the vision into reality, and we are very grateful to everyone who has joined us along our journey.

Our customers and our super Team at Ventac are the reason we are celebrating 50 years in business this year. Serving you has been our privilege and we want to personally thank you for letting us be part of your story – just as you have been such an important part of ours.”

Minister Harris also passed on his congratulations to the Ventac team.

“The last time I visited Ventac they had just won the Small Firms Association’s small business of the year award,” he said. “It is great to see a Wicklow SME going from strength to strength. Ventac is a valued part of the community in Blessington and provides quality employment that supports the local economy.

“Ventac provides industrial noise control solutions for industries such as Data Centres, food and drink, pharma, life sciences and engineering and these industries are the engine of the future growth of the Irish economy.

“I look forward to Ventac’s next 50 years and as Minister for Further Education and Training, Wicklow SMEs can be assured of my continued support in ensuring they continue to grow in the years ahead.”