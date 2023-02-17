Vartry Garage Blainroe win Electric Dealership of the Year for Wicklow

Pictured are the sales team at Vartry with the award Tony Breslin, Mick Doyle, Mick Humby and Jason Ryan.

VARTRY Garage Blainroe, main Kia and Peugeot dealers for Wicklow, have been announced as the 2023 Zevi SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership of the Year winner for County Wicklow.

This prestigious award is in recognition for excellence in both the promotion and sales of electric vehicles. To achieve this award dealers must evoke an unwavering standard in promoting sustainable vehicles and a commitment to ensure the customer is also fully informed and aware of the sustainability and cost savings available. To obtain this, all staff are trained to the highest standards.

Located in Blainroe, Vartry Garage is Wicklow’s longest established and most respected motor dealer and the business is run by Mick Humby Snr and Mick Humby Jnr who have over 80 years’ experience in the motor trade.