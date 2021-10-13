Two Chaps deli opens in Bray

‘TWO Chaps’ deli was launched last month in Bray by two Greystones chaps, Andrew Mowatt and Conor Costello.

They serve breakfast and lunch rolls and bowls, coffee and treats, with ingredients locally sourced as much as possible.

They two friends were both in places of work previously and not happy with the direction that was ahead of them.

“We both wanted more from life, so we set up a page on Instagram where we helped to promote a happy, healthy lifestyle,” they said.

“We set challenges for people to partake in. We did live sessions of exercise, yoga and meditation which were really popular. Eventually we decided to tie the food part into the mix as we know how important a good diet is in terms of wellbeing, so we decided to take on the challenge of setting up our own food van business and putting 100 per cent of our effort into it so that it would be a success.”

Andrew is a chef who has worked in many different kitchens which include Michelin bib gourmand, fine dining, cafe’s, catering, and five star hotels. So, he has vast experience in the food industry and he gets absolutely excellent feedback on the food he cooks up in the deli. He is able to showcase his skills and apply his attention to detail in each dish that he serves. Andrew is also in the middle of studying sports psychology as, growing up, he always excelled in sports and loves the idea of coaching people to better themselves.

Conor has a level 8 degree in business and entrepreneurship, so setting up a business was always something that he wanted to pursue.

He worked many different sales jobs which he always was able to achieve the targets that were given to him.

After a while of not liking the idea of being stuck in an office five days a week he then decided to leave the office world and learn how to teach yoga. It was something he was a lot more passionate about as he wanted to be able to help people improve their way of life.

“The biggest challenge that we have encountered in setting up our own business is definitely the mental aspect of it all,” they said. “We set up our deli in an area that already has many established food businesses and that can be quite intimidating.

“Also setting up a business for the first time can be very overwhelming mentally as there are so many different things to try and learn in a short space of time. The best way to overcome this is to keep reminding yourself why you came up with the idea in the first place and to just break down each task that needs to be done at a time.”

As for the benefit of owning their own business, they said that being able to be your own boss is the obvious one. “Making your own decisions and creating your own direction is a very powerful experience. But there are so many positives that it is so hard to pick which ones to showcase.

“We get to meet so many cool people every day and we have made some great connections which share similar lifestyles to the ones we have too.

“It’s also pretty awesome getting to work with your best friend every day. The biggest positive of all though is getting to see our mission work, promoting and creating a healthy wholesome lifestyle to people who want to get on board and be part of the community.

“Life is all about making the most of every day,” they said. “Getting outdoors and living life to the fullest is how we like to live. It works wonders for our mental health and keeps our bodies physically fit too. Exercise and good eating are crucial when it comes to your wellbeing.”