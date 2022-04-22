Tinahely-based MyHousecoat launches

Aisling Pierce from Tinahely launched her new business MyHousecoat, inspired by her parents, at the Permanent TSB Ideal Home Show earlier this year.

When Ashling was a child her parents would wear an overcoat while working in their family-owned shop, woolstore and garden. Ashling wanted to create something based on that that would be a quick solution to cover your everyday clothes while cleaning or gardening.

She has three designs now, and all come only in lilac – a memorial to her mother.

"I always had the idea in my head, this has been a work in progress for the last ten years or so,” said Aisling. “I used to come home from work, and wish I had an overcoat like they did years ago that I could put on quickly while I did the housework or put on the fire.”

She added: “Overall I've had a great reaction from people saying they'd love a work coat essentially - I've been recently advised to target weddings for when people are getting ready, which I’m considering. It’s a very versatile product.”

Aisling’s next trade show is in Mallow, where she’ll display her housecoats at the Home and Garden Festival at Cork Racecourse from May 27 to 29.

Her coats come in three different designs - the coat, which is like a shopcoat and has velcro across the front and the sleeves, the night gown that wraps around you, and a sleeveless version.