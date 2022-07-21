The Wicklow Escape launches first family rooms

THE Wicklow Escape will open its doors to children for the first time this summer in the hope of attracting those looking for a family staycation.

The venue located at Ballinclea, Donard, has just unveiled two family-friendly rooms, each with capacity for a family of four, or a family of eight across the two rooms.

The four-bed family rooms feature handmade beds with local spalted beech. There are individual reading lamps and an en-suite bathroom featuring a rain-head walk in shower, eco products and fluffy towels.

Owner of The Wicklow Escape, Lisa Wilkinson, stated: “For families on the hunt for a short break close to Dublin but keen to avoid airport queues and lost baggage, we have the perfect solution. Our family friendly rooms are comfortable, affordable and ideally situated in the Wicklow mountains with tons to see and do for young explorers. We look forward to welcoming our first family visitors this summer.”

As part of The Wicklow Escape’s tailored B&B experience, an evening meal add-on is available if guests wish, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and fresh garden grown produce.

Children can opt for a half portion meal from the main a la carte menu or choose from the newly adapted kids' menu which includes homemade chicken goujons or burger with oven-roasted fries or penne pasta with a fresh tomato sauce with prices from €10.

Visit www.thewicklowescape.com for more information.