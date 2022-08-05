The Happy Pear signs deal worth £750,000 annually to launch products in Northern Ireland

David and Stephen Flynn, founders of The Happy Pear, which is based in Greystones.

Greystones twins Steve and Dave Flynn have partnered with the Musgrave Group to launch their The Happy Pear products in Northern Ireland stores in a deal expected to be worth £750,000 in annual sales.

For the first time The Happy Pear’s plant-based meals, soups, cereals, snacks and renown hummus will be available in Northern Ireland in Centra, SuperValu and Mace stores.

First to stock a range of more than 30 Happy Pear products will be the rejuvenated SuperValu Portstewart store, which is due to reopen with the popular goods on its shelves on August 12.

Julie Cherry, Trading Director at Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: "As we launch our revitalised SuperValu store in Portstewart on 12th August, we’re delighted that it will be the first to stock The Happy Pear products in Northern Ireland. With our exclusive contract with the brand, we aim to roll the range out across our portfolio of Centra, SuperValu and Mace stores in the coming months.”

She added: “With many of our customers focusing on living healthier, eating less meat and protecting the environment, there is an increasing demand for tasty plant-based convenience products, and The Happy Pear products will strengthen our existing offering.”

Musgrave Group and The Happy Pear have enjoyed a close working relationship since The Happy Pear joined the SuperValu Food Academy Programme in the Republic of Ireland in 2013.

The brothers started with just a small fruit and vegetable shop in Greystones in 2004 and now widely advocate for a plant-based lifestyle, through their café, their farm and products and by facilitating a range of online cooking and lifestyle courses and creating six international bestselling cookbooks .

Dave Flynn from The Happy Pear said: “We’re excited to bring our retail range of healthy plant-based convenience products to Northern Ireland through our ongoing partnership with Musgrave. We have grown an established community of those who wish to live happier lives. The Happy Pear retail range provides delicious food, packed full of flavour with products for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as delicious snacks.

“From starting out over 18 years ago in a small fruit and veg shop, The Happy Pear now consists of two wholefood retail outlets, a farm, a coffee roastery, a suite of online health courses and supplies an amazing range of plant-based food products. We’re delighted to work with Musgrave as it allows us the opportunity to positively impact more people across the island of Ireland and we’re pleased to work with a likeminded partner who believes in helping people eat well, feel good and live better.”