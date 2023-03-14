Tesco to sponsor Wicklow town St Patrick’s Day parade

THE committee of the Wicklow Town and District St Patrick's Day parade have announced a partnership with a new major sponsor, Wicklow Town Tesco.

Speaking about the new sponsorship deal, committee member Garrett O’Reilly said: “It's great to have a company such as Tesco come on board. We are very lucky to have fantastic support from our local businesses and our local volunteers. Without this support it would be impossible to run the parade.

“Each year we go around the business community and are always blown away by their generous support. As for our volunteers, I can't give them enough praise, we put out the call and they turn up to put up bunting, set up the stage and steward the route. Without them it simply wouldn't be possible for the day to happen.”