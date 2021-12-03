SuperValu extend sustainable packaging in fruit and vegetable aisle

Sustainable packaging has been extended to a wider range of fresh products on the shelves of SuperValu supermarkets in Wicklow.

SuperValu’s own-brand bananas have moved to 100 per cent recyclable packaging. The bananas, which were previously packaged in plastic bags, can now be found in simple paper bands made from white Kraft paper which consists entirely of primary fibres.

The new packaging bands are expected to see a significant reduction of single use plastic across all 223 SuperValu stores nationwide, diverting a massive 5.61 tonnes of plastic from landfill annually. While the organic own-brand range of bananas moved to plastic-free packaging two years ago, this latest move is likely to result in a substantial reduction of plastic packaging in the fruit and veg aisle as 3.3 millions own-brand bananas are sold in SuperValu stores each year.

Packaging changes have also been introduced to the Signature Taste Potatoes and own-brand Organic Carrots. Irish grown SuperValu Signature Tastes Maris Piper Potatoes and Rooster Potatoes will now be available in 100 per cent recyclable paper bags. Other sustainable changes on the fruit and veg aisle include the introduction of compostable bags to SuperValu Organic Irish carrots. They now come in a compostable bag that can be disposed of in household brown bins by shoppers at home.

SuperValu’s sustainable packaging strategy aims to make 100 per cent of its own brand and fresh fruit and vegetable packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Small changes are being made consistently to packaging by the supermarket chain in order to give customers the chance to shop more sustainably during every shop and in turn help SuperValu build more sustainable communities.

Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu, said, “Reducing single-use plastic in all our SuperValu stores remains a priority for us and we are delighted to introduce new sustainable packaging across a number of our produce ranges. The removal of plastic packaging on some of our most popular produce products; Own-brand Bananas, Signature Taste Potatoes, and Organic Carrots, is a massive step closer towards our goal of 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2025. The changes to these three product lines will remove over 15 tonnes from circulation, a positive move that impacts every community we operate in around Ireland.”