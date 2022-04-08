Summerhill House Hotel wins prestigious award

The team at Summerhill House Hotel with their award.

Summerhill House Hotel is celebrating after it picked up a top national award.

The Enniskerry venue was a gold medal winner at the Hotel and Catering Awards 2021. The hotel scooped the top gong in the Ireland’s 3 Star Hotel category.

The Gold Medal Awards are the leading independent awards for the Irish hospitality industry and aim to recognise and

celebrate the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector throughout the country over the past twelve months.

Summerhill House Hotel was also shortlisted as a finalist in four categories including Ireland’s Country House and Guest House Experience, Ireland’s Guest Experience and Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast.

Summerhill House Hotel General Manager Ann Downey said the hotel had entered the contest before the pandemic, but the competition was put on hold until late 2021.

Entrants receive an unannounced inspection, where the judge experience the hotel as guests, only confirming their presence at departure.

“We did not expect to win, it’s our first time entering,” Ms Downey said. “We did not expect to be finalists in four categories and we certainly didn’t expect to win.”

Ms Downey said the win was a “lovely boost” for the hotel after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic for the hospitality sector.

The hotel manager is full of praise for the team at the Summerhill House Hotel. She said the high standard of customer care staff in all areas of the hotel offer to guests was crucial to securing the win.

The award success is a “testament to all the staff and how hard they work,” she said.

Ms Downey also expressed her thanks to hotelier Lorraine Sweeney and Fergus O’Grady, group managing director, for their support of the hotel and investment in the venue during the pandemic.

“Lorraine Sweeney invested heavily in the hotel during the pandemic, which was a difficult time for hoteliers. We are so grateful for the investment and confidence in us,” Ms Downey added.

Co.Galway’s Ashford Castle was named Supreme Winner at the 2022 Gold Medal Awards, which was also named Ireland’s Guest Experience and Ireland’s 5-star resort. The gala event was presented by broadcaster Marty Whelan.

BrookLodge and Macreddin Village was also a finalist in two categories, Ireland’s Menu Provenance Award and Ireland’s Leading Green Hotel.