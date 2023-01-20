Star Wicklow cyclist Lara Gillespie gets new car in year-long sponsorship deal

WICKLOW cycling star Lara Gillespie has picked up the keys to a new car, backed by sponsorship from Johnson & Perrott. The 21-year-old from Enniskerry is gearing up for the coming season when she will once again represent Ireland in international track cycling as she and the Irish Team Pursuit squad push for qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Helping her on her journey will be the Johnson & Perrott Fleet supplied Cupra Formentor, which she will have the use of throughout 2023 and which comes on the back of a ‘pact’ forged between herself and Jonathan O’Brien, Managing Director of Johnson & Perrott Fleet last September. Lara cut her graduation ceremony from UCD short to make herself available for a photo shoot to promote car retailer’s sponsorship of Rás na mBan, Ireland’s five-day international women’s cycling race. It was a commitment which so impressed Mr O’Brien that he promised her a car for a month if she won a stage in the race. Lara actually won two stages, the first Irish successes for eight years in the event. Her sprint success on stage one in Callan ended an Irish victory drought stretching back to 2014 and was matched by the Ireland team rider on stage four in Piltown. As a result, O’Brien agreed to extend the agreement to a full year, during which Gillespie will dovetail her commitments on the velodromes of the world with road racing as part of the UAE Development UCI Continental team. Speaking at the announcement, Mr O’Brien said: “Lara Gillespie is in the vanguard of a new wave of Irish racing talent and it’s a proud moment for us to be able to support her on her journey to international success. “The focus and commitment Lara has demonstrated in her career so far is an inspiration to all and we’re delighted to be able to reduce some of the logistical challenges she will face in her bid for international racing glory with this collaboration. Lara added: “I’m thrilled to be helped by Jonhson & Perrott Fleet at this important moment in my career. I wasn’t sure if Jonathan was serious when he made the ‘deal’ at the Rás na mBan photoshoot but when he told me that not only was he going to give me a car but that he would extend the agreement for the whole year, I was understandably thrilled. “This is a big year with the European Championships, the World Championships and the UCI World Cup Series beginning the process of qualification for the Olympic games next year. It’s great that I have this beautiful Cupra Formentor to help me on my way.”