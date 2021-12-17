Small business grant for Kilcoole-based Pure Zees

KILCOOLE-based Pure Zees has been awarded a prestigious grant for small businesses to help the company expand into new markets.

Pure Zees designed and patented the world’s first asthma and allergy friendly certified baby mattress. The business is one of 10 winners of Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme, which was launched earlier this year. Pure Zees will receive a share of a €100,000 bursary.

Pure Zees mattresses are tested and certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in partnership with Allergy Standards Ltd of Ireland and are designed to give babies a healthier sleep environment by reducing their exposure to allergens and irritants. Currently selling in retailers across Ireland and via the website, Pure Zees is also expanding to other European countries via specific retailers and Amazon. With Three’s Small Business Grant, Pure Zees will be able to better prepare for the expansion into the EU market, specifically regarding advertising and awareness. Pure Zees will use this momentum to develop their growth initiatives and expand in a stronger way.

Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme sought to fund ten small businesses and award them a portion of the €100,000 bursary – which is made up of cash, in addition to advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers. Applicants for the cash grants were open to all businesses based in the Republic of Ireland, had a workforce of up to nine employees and had been trading for a minimum of six months.

Padraig Sheerin, head of SME, Three Ireland, said: “We were absolutely delighted to announce Pure Zees from Co. Wicklow as one of the winners of Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme and commend them for their innovative and strategic business plan. Three Ireland were thrilled to partner with Enterprise Nation to assist small businesses in their recovery post-pandemic following a very difficult two years.

“Not only will Pure Zees receive a portion of the grant money, it will also receive invaluable advice and business solutions from Three to help drive the company forward. Now is the time to focus on lifting up Irish-based businesses and support our local communities, and we cannot wait to assist Pure Zees on the next stage of their journey.”