Six winners to represent Wicklow at Network Ireland National Awards taking place in October

SIX individual awards were presented to outstanding female business leaders in their respective categories at the Wicklow Businesswoman of the Year Awards hosted by the Network Ireland Branch held in the Druid’s Glen Hotel and Golf Resort, Newtownmountkennedy.

Judging the awards were Ciara O’Connor from East Coast FM, John Goodman from ESB, Orla Condon from AIB and Josh McKenna from McKenna Creative Marketing Solutions. The Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the excellence, professionalism, vision and Power within all of the women across Ireland.

Sponsored by The Hearing Clinic, the Solo Businesswoman category was awarded to Niamh Hannan of Niamh Hannan.com. Niamh is a Chartered Psychologist (PsSI) and a Professional Coach (ICF). She is passionate about empowering leaders to escape self-doubt and stress and become clear and confident in who they are and their innate potential.

The Creative Professional category sponsored by XMedia was awarded to Kathrina Shine of Gallery@No:5. Kathrina is a multi-disciplinary artist, with a background in architectural draughting, theatre, film, fine art painting and design.

Sponsored by The Ultrasound Suite, the Emerging New Business category was awarded to Klara O’Leary of Care Box Collection.

Care Box Collection is a self-care and wellness gift boxing company producing unique, meaningful and bespoke gifts, for your loved ones or company team and delivering them directly across Ireland, UK and EU.

The Established Business category sponsored by Orchard Print and Promotions was awarded to Muireann Fitzmaurice of MarketingCoach.ie. In 2020, Muireann launched a new digital agency, www.brandcourses.ie which builds online learning platforms for companies who want to see their content online, working with HR businesses, leadership coaches and nutritionists.

Sponsored by McKenna Creative Marketing Solutions, the Employee Rising Star award was presented to Simone McCann of Acornlife. Simone is a personal financial advisor who is passionate about sharing her knowledge and helping others. Simone brings a wealth of life experiences and her goal is to take the “ick” out of financial planning, making it easy and comfortable as possible to plan your financial future.

Sponsored by Leane Empower, Network Ireland Wicklow crowned Sarah Ryan, The Style Coach as their Power Within champion for 2022. Sarah is passionate about helping women who have lots of clothes and nothing to wear to refine their style and increase their confidence. She uses a unique set of skills in styling and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to offer a range of holistic Style Coaching services.

Network Ireland Wicklow President Christina Clarkin said, “This year our judges were looking for women who understand their business, are passionate about what they do, and demonstrate a determination to succeed no matter what is thrown at them. Our finalists had these qualities by the bucketload which made the judging process really challenging this year! I’m absolutely inspired by our winners and congratulate them on everything they have achieved to date in their business, I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The Wicklow winners will now go forward to compete in the Network Ireland National Awards taking place on October 7th in Galway.

To become a member, reach out to wicklow@networkireland.ie for more information.