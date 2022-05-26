Shuttle Knit marks 20th celebrations with special sale and visit by RTE’s Nationwide

SHUTTLE Knit celebrated its 20th anniversary by holding a special shopping event at their office in CEART, Crinion Park, Wicklow town

Shuttle Knit started over 20 years ago, when the adventurous Sr Catriona Geraghty invited Traveller women into her home in Ballyguile council estate in Wicklow for knitting and a chat.

Shuttle Knit began as a partnership between the Traveller and settled communities, with the mission to improve quality of life for Traveller Women and their families through social enterprise.

Since 2001, Wicklow Traveller women have been designing, handcrafting and selling beautifully made Irish knitwear.

The special shopping event held at CEART featured plenty of special offers available for one-day only. RTE’s Nationwide presenter Niall Martin also visited CERAT, where he interviewed Shuttle Knit founder Sr Geraghty, along with some of the women involved with Shuttle Knit.

They are a social enterprise, which means customers’ support does provides benefits for communities as all profits are reinvested into the local Wicklow economy and the Traveller community. They are delighted at having been “knitting communities together” for over 20 years and now employ 16 staff across both settled and Traveller communities.

The staff at Shuttle Knit are highly skilled knitters, seamstresses and designers who have created a range of ethical, sustainable knitwear. Their collection is showcased online, at local and national markets and in our partner retailers throughout Ireland and worldwide.