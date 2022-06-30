Powerscourt Distillery unveils new limited edition Irish whiskey

Luca De Marzio, Santina Kennedy and John Cashman at the launch of Powerscourt Distillery’s edition two in its Fercullen Estate Series ‘The Italian Garden’. Picture Paul Sherwood / apphoto

Oisin Davis, John Cashman, and Willie Aherne at the launch of Powerscourt Distillery’s edition two in their Fercullen Estate Series ‘The Italian Garden’. Photo: Paul Sherwood / apphoto

John Cashman, Head of Whiskey, Powerscourt Distillery, at the launch of Powerscourt Distillery’s edition two in its Fercullen Estate Series ‘The Italian Garden’. Photo: Paul Sherwood/apphoto

Roisin Healy and Paul O'Connor at the launch of Powerscourt Distillery’s edition two in its Fercullen Estate Series ‘The Italian Garden’. Photo: Paul Sherwood/apphoto

It’s all things Italian for Powersourt Distillery’s with the latest addition to its Estate series - a limited Edition Blended Fercullen Irish Whiskey Amarone cask influence.

Named ‘The Italian Gardens’ after the inspirational centrepiece of Powercourt Gardens, this second release in the Estate series by the Wicklow distillery will be available as a limited-edition product as a RSP of €75. According to Powerscourt Distillery, ‘The Italian Gardens’ aims to “showcase the gardens’ harmonious partnership between visionary design and the perfection of nature”.

In 2021, the first in the Estate Series was released and named after its Fercullen brand home - the near-300-year-old mill house. ‘The Mill House’ sold out relatively quickly and the company expects that expression two will also be in high demand.

The Estate Series follows a core range of Fercullen Irish Whiskeys – an eight-year-old blend, 10-year-old Single Grain, 14-year-old Single Malt and an 18-year-old Single Malt.

Powerscourt Distillery’s new Head of Whiskey NS Product Development John Cashman is a recipient of an ‘Icons of Whisky’ award and an ‘International Wine & Spirits’ judge, who has worked in multiple distilleries under the Beam Suntory umbrella.

Having worked alongside the Distillery’s founding master distiller Noel Sweeney for many years at Cooley, John has built up a unique knowledge of Fercullen whiskeys, old and new, according to the company.

For this latest product, John combined a Fercullen 19-year-old Malt with an Italian influenced Amarone cask finish, blended with a very special 12-year-old Grain Irish Whiskey.