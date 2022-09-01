Wicklow

Powerscourt Distillery makes two new hires

Michael Sheridan

The Powerscourt Distillery, located at the Old Mill building on the famed Enniskerry estate, has expanded its team. Two new hires will play key roles in the distillery’s ongoing success.

Award-winning Distiller and Blender Paul Corbett has joined to head up all aspects of production as distillery manager. Paul is passionate about whiskey, having worked as a lead distiller at the Teeling Whiskey Company. He gained further valuable experience as Head Distiller of the Clonakilty Distillery.

There, he oversaw the construction of the distillery and won best Irish new make spirit at the world whiskey awards in their first year of production. Paul was highly commended in the Master Distiller / Master Blender category at the Icons of Whiskey awards in both 2020 and 2001.

Karen Noble will be the new visitor centre manager, overseeing six individual tasting rooms, a gift shop and café facilities. She previously worked in customer facing roles in House, La Stampa, Chapter One, and Luna. Her experience, gained in Ireland and France will be valuable as the distillery seeks to develop its visitor centre experience further. Karen holds a degree in hospitality management and a masters in gastronomy and food studies.

