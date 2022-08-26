Popular coffee van on Bray Head forced to temporarily shut its doors

A Brew with a View has announced it has temporarily closed its doors.

The popular coffee van, which is located on Bray Head, confirmed on social media that it is closing while a planning application is submitted to Wicklow County Council.

“It is with a sad heart that we have to announce that we will be closing our hatch temporarily as we will be submitting an application to the local council.”

A Brew with a View also thanked its customers for their support and said they were looking forward to re-opening at a future date.

Alphaplan Design, on behalf of Chloe Fortune and Renato Ciganovic, have lodged an application with the local authority’s planning section for permission for a seasonal mobile coffee unit at Ballynamuddagh, Bray Head, which is a special area of conservation.

Documents submitted to the planning section state the coffee van is situated on private land and has become a focal point for visitors to the area by providing refreshments and information.

It also states that the coffee van is part of a project to diversify the income generated from the land, which in turn supports its maintenance. The application adds that the business leaves no waste on the site and engages in regular litter picks to clean the area.

Wicklow County Council’s planning section is expected to make its decision by October 12.