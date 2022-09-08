Philip Ryan appointed as COO of Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray

Philip Ryan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray by owners Lord and Lady Ardee.

Mr Ryan joined the team in May of this year, bringing more than three decades of experience in the Michelin and five-star hospitality, and upmarket food retail sectors to the historic, privately-owned 800-acre estate.

Hailing from Co. Dublin, Mr Ryan began his career gaining experience in management and operational roles in the food and hospitality sector, where he developed a keen interest in food sustainability and the Irish food and agri-sector.

Mr Ryan has had an accomplished career in hospitality since with highlights including management positions at Ashford Castle, opening the Michelin-starred Commons Restaurant on Stephen’s Green in Dublin, being General Manager of the five-star Glenlo Abbey Hotel, founding Carluccio’s Ireland and consulting with companies such as the Michelin-starred Chapter One Restaurant, Westport House and Hotel, the National Concert Hall and Donnybrook Fair.

Mr Ryan is particularly proud of managing the grand reopening of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street in 2017.

Speaking about his appointment in Bray, he said: “I have always been a huge fan of Killruddery’s biodiversity story, and I’m delighted to be working in an environment that has such a strong farm to fork and garden to plate ethos. Since my appointment in May of this year, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with team as we develop and expand this unique heritage destination.”

Lady Fionnuala Aston-Ardee added: “The appointment of Philip Ryan as COO to our enterprises here at Killruddery is a real milestone in the development of the estate.

"He has brought a wealth of experience and understanding of hospitality, and his forward thinking and team leadership is evident already in the five months that Philip has been with us. There is a lot of synergy in how we see Killruddery developing and a genuine belief in our mission - we are thrilled that Philip has come on board.”