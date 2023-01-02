Phil Healy’s and The Shoebox win Wicklow town window display competition

PHIL Healy’s and The Shoe Box have been announced as the winners of the Best Dressed Window Competition for Wicklow town for the second consecutive year.

The annual competition is run by Wicklow Municipal District and Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce, with the winners decided by online votes from members of the public.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, paid a visit to both establishments and presented them with a Christmas hamper and some shopping vouchers for Wicklow town

“Congratulations to both Phil Healy’s and The Shoe Box for their success. It was great to see such an effort put into the window display by so many businesses. The fact both Phil Healy’s and the Shoebox are winners for the second year in a row shows just how dedicated the staff and management are and both places had wonderful displays for the festive season,” said Cllr O‘Brien.