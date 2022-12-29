Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Phil Healy’s and The Shoebox win Wicklow town window display competition

Cllr Paul O&rsquo;Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, makes a presentation to Zane Snepste, Phil Healy&rsquo;s. Expand
James Delaney of The Shoe Box receives a Christmas hamper from Cllr Paul O&lsquo;Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District. Expand

Close

Cllr Paul O&rsquo;Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, makes a presentation to Zane Snepste, Phil Healy&rsquo;s.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, makes a presentation to Zane Snepste, Phil Healy’s.

James Delaney of The Shoe Box receives a Christmas hamper from Cllr Paul O&lsquo;Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District.

James Delaney of The Shoe Box receives a Christmas hamper from Cllr Paul O‘Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District.

/

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, makes a presentation to Zane Snepste, Phil Healy’s.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

PHIL Healy’s and The Shoe Box have been announced as the winners of the Best Dressed Window Competition for Wicklow town for the second consecutive year.

The annual competition is run by Wicklow Municipal District and Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce, with the winners decided by online votes from members of the public.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, paid a visit to both establishments and presented them with a Christmas hamper and some shopping vouchers for Wicklow town

“Congratulations to both Phil Healy’s and The Shoe Box for their success. It was great to see such an effort put into the window display by so many businesses. The fact both Phil Healy’s and the Shoebox are winners for the second year in a row shows just how dedicated the staff and management are and both places had wonderful displays for the festive season,” said Cllr O‘Brien.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy