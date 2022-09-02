Paulie’s Pizza, the new Arklow pop up you knead to know about

A new pizza van called Paulie’s Pizza has been making waves in Arklow’s emerging mobile culinary scene.

Founded by Greystones native Paul Sutton, Paulie’s wood-fired pizza van has been fully operational for five weeks now and has already featured at several highly successful Arklow community events.

The pizzas were a resounding hit at both the RNLI’s Open Day and the official opening of ‘The Colour Club’ social enterprise earlier this month, with pizzas selling out at both events in quick time.

Paul is a self-proclaimed foodie who loves to cook at home. Like so many new, independent businesses, his pandemic hobby developed into an entrepreneurial passion project.

“I was just cooking pizzas at home, trying out different recipes for the guts of two years,” Paul began. “One day I saw a wood-fired oven, bought it, and quickly realised I’d have to sell a few pizzas to cover the cost! So, we got the van and it just sort of took off from there.”

Paulie’s specialise in sourdough pizzas and do all the traditional favourites. Margarita, Pepperoni, vegetarian pizzas – the works. Paul also offers a selection of salads, which he is extremely proud to say, are all locally sourced.

“Depending on what’s in season, we try to get everything locally. Most of the ingredients and items we use are grown in Arklow. That’s definitely the best way to do it – local businesses supporting each other. It all comes back around.”

Paul also owns a cleaning company with his wife, Liz McCormick, but claims that he’d be thrilled if his culinary adventure became his main focus. He has been spreading the word about Paulie’s via social media and claims he receives a glut of Instagram followers in the wake of each event he attends.

Wicklow has been a hotbed of entertainment this summer, with the return of the Seabreeze, Kaleidoscope and Taste of Wicklow festivals, as well as the emergence of new events like the Beyond the Pale festival in Glendalough. In the future Paul plans to attend a variety of events, including music festivals and farmers markets.

“That’s the direction we’d like to go in,” Paul agreed. “We’ve also started advertising for parties. What we have found so far is that, post-Covid, being a mobile business, being able to set up anywhere outside, is a huge advantage. Being located in Arklow, now that is certainly going to be big advantage going forward.”

Paul had been living in his wife’s grandparent’s house in Greystones and couldn’t find any housing locally. The couple made the decision to move to Arklow during the pandemic and are certain they’ve picked the right place to set down their roots.

“Everyone knows the population of Arklow is going to explode when the Waste Water Treatment plant is finally built,” Paul continued. “We’re so close to Gorey too. Then there’s the whole eastern coastline, from north to south. Arklow is just such a great location for any business, especially looking to the future. It’s just a really great place to set your roots.”

On the back of his recent success, Paulie’s van will appear at Bridgewater Shopping Centre every Saturday and Sunday, starting from this month. Paul also says he has plans to open a café in the Arklow Coral Leisure Centre in the near future.

“It probably won’t be called Paulie’s, I can tell you that much for sure!” Paul said. “We will still be doing pizzas, but it will offer more of a variety. We’re doing up the premises at the moment and we’re really excited to open it.”

You can follow Paulie’s on Instagram at @pauliespizzaarklow, or on their Facebook page at /pauliespizzaarklow