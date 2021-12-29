New social media training unveiled for Wicklow’s food businesses

A new social media training programme has been unveiled to support Wicklow-based tourism, food and beverage businesses.

The free Social Media for Tourism, Food and Beverage Businesses Programme training has been developed by the County Wicklow Partnership (CWP).

Alison Keogh, Rural Development Officer with CWP , said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, our tourism, food and beverage businesses in Wicklow have had a challenging two years. We hope that 2022 will represent a fresh start and we want to ensure that our businesses have the skills and support that they need to reach new markets and encourage more visitors to Wicklow as the county and the country recovers.

“We know that social media has an important role to play in the marketing and promotion of tourism in Wicklow. When we consulted with businesses, we found that many were very reliant on traditional promotional materials like brochures and of those that had social media accounts, they felt that they weren’t getting the reach they desired due to lack of confidence using the platforms and generating good content. This free training course will help participants develop practical skills to use social media with confidence and will ultimately attract more visitors to Wicklow.”

The training programme will be delivered in two stages. Stage one will focus on basic social media skills and businesses who do not already have a social media presence or whose social media accounts are inactive. It comprises of five online morning sessions starting in January 2021.

Places are limited and application forms are available at wicklowpartnership.ie. The deadline is Friday, January 7, 2022.

Stage two will include ‘graduates’ from stage one and will be open to other food and tourism businesses that are active on social media already but are keen to enhance their impact. It is expected to start in June 2022.

Between 2017 and 2020, CWP with support from Wicklow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) allocated €1.2 million to rural tourism projects in the county. Additional grant aid of €1.1 million was secured from the Leader food measure to support local food and beverage producers and the Wicklow Naturally brand and network.

The training programme is an initiative of CWP with support from Wicklow LCDC), funded through the Leader and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.