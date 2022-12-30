New plant to bring jobs and manufacturing back to Arklow

Industry in Arklow received a massive boost earlier this month as Arc Building Products in Arklow celebrated the opening of their second powder plant.

It was proud moment for Arc Building Products directors David Orr and Martin Nolan and their staff as they invited Minister Simon Harris to officially open the new manufacturing plant, an expansion that promises to create more jobs over the next 5 years.

Speaking after the opening ceremony, Minister Harris highlighted the importance of Irish manufacturing for the country and our need for more self-sufficiency, which has become more evident in the wake of Brexit and Covid.

In closing, Minister Harris commended Arc on their expansion and said that he was delighted to see more industry returning to Arklow, which had always been synonymous with manufacturing.

Established in 2006 by Martin Nolan, Fergal Simpson and David Orr, Arc Building Products have grown quickly to become Ireland’s largest manufacturer of tile adhesives, grouts, levelling compounds, primers, sealants and admixtures.

Starting from a small manufacturing plant and warehouse in Rathnew (which was quickly outgrown), Arc moved to Gorey in 2010, before expanding further and purchasing their current premises in Arklow in 2016.

A spokesperson for Arc said: “The acquisition of our Arklow premises allowed for further expansion and the installation of a second plant, doubling the production capacity and creating further employment. The company plans further expansion and creation of more jobs over the next 5 years.”

Arc produce world class products and award winning brands at their 100,000ft² Arklow premises, which houses their manufacturing, research and development, warehousing and sales offices.

In total, the company employs 37 full-time personnel, including a sales team, a research and development department, office staff and production and warehouse staff. Arc’s customers are spread across the 32 counties and include independent DIY stores, builders providers, tiling shops and most of the large retailers in the hardware and DIY sector.